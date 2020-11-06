BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, CVS Health, Disney, Aurora Cannabis

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes gave back some of this week's sharp gains on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of a nail-biting election, while the monthly payrolls report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president. .N

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.52% at 28,243.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.56% at 3,490.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.04% at 11,766.863. The top S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** News Corp <NWS.O>, up 9.6% ** Mettler-Toledo <MTD.N>, up 7.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Electronic Art Inc <EA.O>, down 10.6% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 5.4% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 48.3% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 43.9% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc <CPS.N>, up 30.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quotient Technology Inc <QUOT.N>, down 17.7% ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 15.6% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mogo Inc <MOGO.O>, up 53.4% ** The Trade Desk, Inc <TTD.O>, up 23.3% ** GoPro Inc<GPRO.O>, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 67.7% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 35.7% ** Truecar Inc <TRUE.O>, down 25.5% ** Marriott MAR.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on travel rebound ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 results ** Trade Desk TTD.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on results, forecast beat; Wall Street hikes PTs ** Full House Resorts Inc FLL.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on surprise quarterly profit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data on antibody to treat graft-versus-host disease ** Tanger Factory Outlet SKT.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise Q3 profit ** Mogo MOGO.O: up 53.4%

BUZZ-Soars as platform supports use of Apple Pay, Google Pay ** Maxar Technologies MAXR.N: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Hershey HSY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Surges after raising full-year bookings forecast ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 results ** Dish Network DISH.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Set for best day in three months on upbeat quarter ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 16.8% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3, PT hikes ** Charles & Colvard LTD CTHR.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Shines on Q1 revenue beat ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 drug development deal with U.S. DoD ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 8.1% BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley shops large block ** GoPro GPRO.O: up 22.5% BUZZ-Set to hit near three-year high as Q3 results beat ** CVS Health CVS.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit beat, CEO change ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat, PT hikes ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O: down 67.7% BUZZ-Plunges as lead hepatitis drug fails mid-stage study ** Disney DIS.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as co delays release of "Death on the Nile" ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Rises as Alibaba, Richemont look to $1.1 bln ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 sales miss estimates ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Shares rise after stellar Q3 ** Beckton Dickinson BDX.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Analysts bullish after Q3 profit beat ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Shares drop on dour results ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-JPM says iRhythm well-positioned to weather COVID-19 hit, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.42%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.80%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.67%

