Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, CVS Health, Disney, Aurora Cannabis

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes gave back some of this week's sharp gains on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of a nail-biting election, while the monthly payrolls report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president. .N

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.52% at 28,243.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.56% at 3,490.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.04% at 11,766.863. The top S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** News Corp <NWS.O>, up 9.6% ** Mettler-Toledo <MTD.N>, up 7.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Electronic Art Inc <EA.O>, down 10.6% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 5.4% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 48.3% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 43.9% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc <CPS.N>, up 30.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quotient Technology Inc <QUOT.N>, down 17.7% ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 15.6% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mogo Inc <MOGO.O>, up 53.4% ** The Trade Desk, Inc <TTD.O>, up 23.3% ** GoPro Inc<GPRO.O>, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 67.7% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 35.7% ** Truecar Inc <TRUE.O>, down 25.5% ** Marriott MAR.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on travel rebound ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 results ** Trade Desk TTD.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on results, forecast beat; Wall Street hikes PTs ** Full House Resorts Inc FLL.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on surprise quarterly profit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data on antibody to treat graft-versus-host disease ** Tanger Factory Outlet SKT.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise Q3 profit ** Mogo MOGO.O: up 53.4%

BUZZ-Soars as platform supports use of Apple Pay, Google Pay ** Maxar Technologies MAXR.N: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Hershey HSY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Surges after raising full-year bookings forecast ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 results ** Dish Network DISH.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Set for best day in three months on upbeat quarter ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 16.8% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3, PT hikes ** Charles & Colvard LTD CTHR.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Shines on Q1 revenue beat ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 drug development deal with U.S. DoD ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 8.1% BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley shops large block ** GoPro GPRO.O: up 22.5% BUZZ-Set to hit near three-year high as Q3 results beat ** CVS Health CVS.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit beat, CEO change ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat, PT hikes ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O: down 67.7% BUZZ-Plunges as lead hepatitis drug fails mid-stage study ** Disney DIS.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as co delays release of "Death on the Nile" ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Rises as Alibaba, Richemont look to $1.1 bln ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 sales miss estimates ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Shares rise after stellar Q3 ** Beckton Dickinson BDX.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Analysts bullish after Q3 profit beat ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Shares drop on dour results ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-JPM says iRhythm well-positioned to weather COVID-19 hit, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.42%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.80%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.67%

(Complied by Arunima Kumar)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX NWS MTD EA NLOK LYV ACB FTSI CPS QUOT AYX NEWR MOGO TTD GPRO ASMB GBT TRUE MAR ROKU FLL EQ SKT MAXR HSY GLUU VIACA TMUS DISH COTY NET CTHR ELAN HGEN HOME CVS ZG DIS FTCH SQ BDX BABA UBER BMY IRTC FBC

Other Topics

BioTech US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    17 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular