BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, Charles Schwab, McCormick, McDonald's

Wall Street's main indexes reversed course on Tuesday after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in September to its weakest in more than a decade, deepening worries about the impact of a U.S.-China trade war on the world's largest economy. .N

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.65% at 26,742.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.47% at 2,962.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.25% at 7,979.303. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N, up 6.5% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 5.7% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O, down 18.1% ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N, down 10.1% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, down 4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 16.1% ** Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp AP.N, up 13% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N, down 10.1% ** Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR.N, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Conformis Inc CFMS.O, up 19.9% ** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O, up 18.7% ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc CCRC.O, down 30.3% ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O, down 24.7% ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O, down 23.1% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on reported BAML upgrade ** Geron Corp GERN.O: up 11.3% BUZZ-Fast-track status for cancer drug bodes well for Geron - BTIG ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-RBC starts at "outperform", says Parkinson's drug underappreciated ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO.N: up 32.3% BUZZ-Rises on deal with Brookfield consortium ** McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Gains on biggest profit beat in 2 years, forecast raise ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Wells Fargo initiates with "outperform" rating ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Craig Hallum starts with "buy" on promise of cancer screening test ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: down 24.7% BUZZ-Slides as cyber attack disrupts schizophrenia drug trial ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises on sale of Canadian operations to Telus ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops as JPM says Q3 same-store sales will miss consensus ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Launches action cameras ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Slips as it removes commissions for stock, ETF and options; peers tumble ** Roan Resources Inc ROAN.N: up 21.1% BUZZ-Jumps on $1 bln buyout deal ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Nears 5-mth high on operational review plans ** Brookdale Senior Living BKD.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up on stake sale in CCRC venture ** Upland Software Inc UPLD.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Raises 2019 forecast after InGenius deal, shares jump ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 0.9% ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 2.4% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.1% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Chip stocks rise as KeyBanc expects "normal" seasonal Q4 ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rallies on Jennifer Lopez fragrance launch, insider buying of shares ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Slips after R&D head Michael Ehlers to step down ** National Vision Holdings Inc EYE.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-BAML upgrades to "buy" on valuation, earnings outlook ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up after resubmitting marketing application for painkiller ** Conformis Inc CFMS.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 10 months on licensing deal with Stryker ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Diamondback dips after brokerage cuts PT, exec departs abruptly ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades U.S. Silica Holdings on cash flow worries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.18%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.02%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.35%

