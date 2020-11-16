BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Goldman Sachs, Moderna, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, United Airlines

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession. .N

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.26% at 29,851.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.68% at 3,609.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 11,871.034. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 10.5 % ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 8.4 % ** Technipfmc Plc <FTI.N>, up 7.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, down 4.6 % ** Pfizer Inc <PFE.N>, down 3.9 % ** Firstenergy Corp <FE.N>, down 3.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Highpoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, up 45.5 % ** Foundation Building Materials Inc <FBM.N>, up 25.9 % ** Jpmrg U.S. Value Factor EFT <JVAL.N>, up 23.5 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund <FMO.N>, down 34.7 % ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, down 17.5 % ** ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas BOIL.N, down 14.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE.O, up 128.5 % ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O, up 24.3 % ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT.O, up 23.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc <RAPT.O>, down 50 % ** Creatd Inc <CRTD.O>, down 16 % ** Cryoport Inc <CYRX.O>, down 12.6 % ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-F5 Networks: Rises as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Chembio: Rises after Brazil regulatory approves COVID-19 antigen test

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Apple Inc: Evercore sees return to growth in China

** Obseva SA OBSV.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ- ObsEva SA: Up on positive data from preterm labor treatment study

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-CS says CSX Corp top pick among rail operators, raises PT

** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 35.4%

BUZZ-Adamis Pharma: Sinks on second FDA rejection for opioid overdose treatment

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Moderna: Jumps as vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks: Rises on Q1 beat, forecast

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.8% ** Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N: up 4.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 6.4% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 3.0% ** Hyatt Hotels Corporation H.N: up 2.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 10.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 7.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 7.2% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Travel stocks rise after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Inovio: Rises on FDA nod to start mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Maiden Holdings Ltd MHLD.O: up 36.7%

BUZZ-Maiden Holdings: Rises on Q3 profit ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on positive vaccine data

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.1% ** Bank of America Corporation BAC.N: up 2.2% ** Wells Fargo & CompanyWFC.N: up 2.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.5%

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.54%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.71%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.77%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.89%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)



