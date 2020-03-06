BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Goldman Sachs, Apple, United Airlines, Bank of America

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set for a steep drop at the open on Friday as heightened fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold. .N

At 08:58 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.67% at 25,364. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.89% at 2,928.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 3.04% at 8,385.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, up 50.4% ** Roper Technologies Inc <ROP.N>, up 45% ** Tegna Inc <TGNA.N>, up 28.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 16.3% ** Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.N>, down 14.9% ** Republic Services Inc <RSG.N>, down 12% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digirad Corp <DRAD.O>, up 63%% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp <NVIV.O>, down 29.8% ** American Outdoor Brands Corp <AOBC.O>, down 27.4% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 23.9% ** TransEnterix TRXC.N: down 56.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on $15 mln stock-and-warrants deal ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak could add to strong momentum - CS ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Shares hit near 8-year low as another ship is suspected of coronavirus ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies hikes PT ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 18% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after subsidiary to introduce coronavirus test ** Cypress Semiconductor CY.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of U.S. opposition to Infineon's buyout offer ** Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA.N: down 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top investor sells shares ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-UBS cuts forecast on weak iPhone demand ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 5.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.5% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Global airline stocks lose $41 bln market cap in February - AJ Bell ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.3% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.8% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.8% premarket ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 7.0% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 5.0% premarket ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 5.3% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.4% premarket ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 4.7% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Energy stocks fall after Russia rejects steeper oil output cuts by OPEC+ ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after activist investors step in ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Cuts profit forecast after $1 bln capital raise; stock drops ** Neuronetics Inc STIM.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever after device gets FDA breakthrough status ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 58.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q4 profit ** Okta OKTA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong revenue outlook ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 5% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.6% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.5% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks dive after Treasury yields sink ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on delisting notice from NASDAQ ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Apple supplier ON Semiconductor drops as coronavirus stokes Q1 guidance cut ** Enzo Biochem ENZ.N: up 50.4% premarket BUZZ-Enzo Biochem to launch coronavirus test service, shares surge

