BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Goldman Sachs, Apple, Lyft, eGain, Pacific Biosciences

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. .N

At 12:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.32% at 29,513.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.94% at 3,578.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.93% at 11,776.278. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.O>, up 7.8% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 5.5% ** Bio Rad Laboratories <BIO.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 7.6% ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.O>, down 5.5% ** Henry Schein <HSIC.O>, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 26.4% ** Fubotv Inc Ord <FUBO.N>, up 16.2% ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 15.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 21.2% ** Ashford Hospitality <AHT.N>, down 17.6% ** Titan International <TWI.N>, down 14.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 256.6% ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4% ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 46.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporatio <EGAN.O>, down 29.6% ** Greenland Technologies <GTEC.O>, down 17% ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 16.1% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.7%

** Morgan Stanley RIC: up 1.1%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.2%

** Citigroup C.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track markets higher on economic rebound hopes

** Apple AAPL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 82.7%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 256.6%

BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 42.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 28.6%

BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Yelp YELP.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook

** Purple Innovation PRPL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as higher direct-selling powers Q3 beat

** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates

** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down after Morgan Stanley prices block

** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Performance Shipping to buy tanker vessel, shares soar

** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 21.2%

BUZZ-Dives after upsized public offering, downgrade

** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.2%

** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 3.4%

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Gold miners: Fall as bullion slips on stronger dollar, equities

** S&W Seed SANW.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 revenue tops estimates

** Addus HomeCare ADUS.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Gains; co to acquire Queen City Hospice

** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Surges on higher rev outlook, rise in paid subscribers

** Revlon RIC: up 26.4%

BUZZ-Rises on new bondholder participation in debt restructuring

** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Soars after equity raise

** Esperion ESPR.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Down on $200 mln convertible debt offering

** ClearPoint Neuro CLPT.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 revenue, FY outlook

** Hexcel HXL.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after report says Belgium's Solvay interested in takeover

** MasterCraft Boat MCFT.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Raises outlook following profit beat; shares jump

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Dolby Laboratories up as JPM raises PT on strong Q4 hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.06%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.85%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.34%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.63%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.91%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

