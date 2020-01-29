US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Goldman Sachs, Apple, Beyond Meat, General Electric

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 28,832. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.24% at 3,286.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 9,138. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Lee Enterprises Inc LEE.N, up 52.4% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 12.7% ** Clearwater Paper Corp CLW.N, up 12.7% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN.N, down 10.2% ** Intelsat Sa I.N, down 5.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O, up 32.2% ** Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc DMPI.O, up 29.0% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 25.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sintx Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 26.7% ** Martin Midstream Partners Lp MMLP.O, down 27.1% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O, down 26.5% ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: EBay pushing for customer growth amid stiff competition ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after posting first iPhone sales growth in a year BUZZ-Street View: Apple's "wow quarter" shows strength across all businesses ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on revenue miss, disappointing forecast ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q1 forecast disappoints on weak demand ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Up as Raymond James sees solid Q4, upgrades to 'strong buy' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-GE shares rise as Q4 profit tops expectations ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 32.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on all-stock merger deal with Histogen ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 25.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after positive NASH drug data ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on upsized stock offering ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O: down 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Sips on discounted stock offering ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 5-month high on bankruptcy progress update ** L Brands Inc LB.N : up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report CEO in talks to step down, exploring sale of VS ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on revealing its financial targets ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ- Dow Inc: Rises on Q4 results beat ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Dynatrace set to open at record high on upbeat Q3, promising FY ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat swings to gain as KFC to expand plant-based "fried chicken" test ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on collaboration to test coronavirus treatment ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN.N: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $250 mln stock deal ** Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI.O: up 13.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as multiple brokerages raise PT after stellar Q1 ** Extreme Networks EXTR.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on dour current-quarter forecast

