BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Goldman, Moderna, Gap, BNY Mellon, airlines

Wall Street gained on Wednesday with the S&P 500 hitting its highest in more than four months following a strong quarterly showing by Goldman Sachs and promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. .N

At 11:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.50% at 26,776.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.87% at 3,225.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 10,527.006. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 17% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 14.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 14.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** BNY Mellon <BK.N>, down 6.9% ** Fortinet <FTNT.O>, down 5.8% ** Amazon Com <AMZN.O>, down 2.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, up 30.3% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 21.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** China Finance Online Co <JRJC.O>, up 156.4% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 146.2% ** Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd <TLC.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, down 27.4% ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 26.9% ** Sphere 3D Corp <ANY.O>, down 23.7% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Record high on promising data from early COVID-19 vaccine trial BUZZ-Street View: Moderna vaccine has potential for blockbuster sales ** Zynex ZYXI.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Zynex drops after medical device firm prices stock offering ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 8.8% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 8.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 5.1% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Gain on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine ** China Finance Online Co JRJC.O: up 156.4% BUZZ-More than doubles on partnership with Dow Jones ** Gap GPS.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Gap rises on RBC upgrade ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 48.6% BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. patent for cancer treatment ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises as trading, underwriting gains boost Q2 profit ** Can-Fite Biopharma CPTA.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Can-Fite Biopharma gains as potential COVID-19 drug nears clinical trial ** Capitala Finance CPTA.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Surges on receiving repayments from portfolio companies ** Sphere 3D Corp ANY.O: down 23.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.4% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories, OPEC+ meeting hopes ** Moleculin MBRX.O: up 50.3%

BUZZ-Up on deal to expand development of potential COVID-19 drug ** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 revenue forecast ** FLIR Systems FLIR.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 revenue outlook ** Oramed Pharma ORMP.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Up on positive FDA feedback for oral insulin ** LMP Automotive LMPX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 forecast ** Fortress Value Acquisition FVAC.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Fortress Value Acquisition enters deal to take rare earth miner public, shares up ** ForeScout Technologies FSCT.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on revised $1.43 bln buyout deal with Advent ** BNY Mellon BK.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-BNY Mellon biggest S&P loser after CEO signals caution ** Atossa ATOS.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Atossa rises on positive lab results of potential COVID-19 nasal spray ** Waters Corp WAT.N: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 11 yrs on estimated sales beat, new CEO ** Otonomy OTIC.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Hits two-year high as Steven Cohen's Point72 reports passive stake

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.76%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.02%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.17%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.31%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.56%

