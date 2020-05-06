BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, Wendy's, Cars.com, Axcella, CVS

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity as states eased coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also looking past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 11:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 23,926.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.34% at 2,878.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.18% at 8,912.653. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FlIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 13.1% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, up 7.6% ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 5.8% ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 5.1% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 5.1% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 125.3% ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.N>, up 25.9% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sculptor Capital Management Inc <SCU.N>, down 18.4% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, down 16.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MacroGenics Inc <MGNX.O>, up 97.2% ** Axcella Health Inc <AXLA.O>, up 44.1% ** LivePerson Inc <LPSN.O>, up 30.1% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, down 21.3% ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, down 18.6% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Up after dosing first COVID-19 patients in U.S. study

** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong results, withdraws 2020 guidance

** Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as online shoppers boost Q1 revenue

** General Motors Co GM.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q1 beat; to resume U.S. production on May 18

** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: up 25.9%

BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 results

** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Steady as Canada Pension Plan severs the cord

** Bunge Ltd BG.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Slips after swinging to Q1 loss, 2020 forecast cut

** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1 results

** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as co sees improving sales, breakfast success amid lockdown

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Street view: Virus stifles Disney park amusement, streaming service still a hit

** Clearwater Paper CLW.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on higher demand for tissues

** Venator Materials Plc VNTR.N: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q1 profit, revenue beat

** Silk Road Medical Inc SILK.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offering

** OneSpan Inc OSPN.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, upbeat forecast ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 30.1% BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, Electronic Arts falls

** CPS Technologies Corp CPSH.O: up 53.2% BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 10 years on higher earnings

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Gains as coronavirus-led stockpiling drives Q1 beat

** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on Q1 revenue beat

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Drifts higher after upsized $2.2 bln recap

** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Gains after BorgWarner reaffirms commitment to buy co

** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q1 results

** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Up after FDA approves use of glucose meters in hospitals

** Axcella Health Inc AXLA.O: up 44.1%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results for liver disease drugs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.36%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.20%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

