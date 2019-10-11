BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, U.S. banks, Apple, chipmakers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases. .N

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.51% at 26,896.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.58% at 2,984.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.78% at 8,092.108. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fastenal Co FAST.O, up 16% ** W W Grainger Inc GWW.N, up 7.6% ** Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N, down 2.5% ** Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z, down 1.9% ** WEC Energy Group Inc WEC.N, down 1.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.N, up 13.6% ** Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG.N, up 13.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Jumia Technologies Ag JMIA.N, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 85% ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O, up 23.1 % ** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc ARDS.O, up 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB.O, down 17.4% ** Yandex NV YNDX.O, down 16.7 % ** Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd YIN.O, down 12.7% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Surges after divestiture of Rhofade skin cream ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc BURG.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Surges on merger with privately held Sonnet ** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc RVLT.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq delisting ** ExOne Co XONE.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after warning of lower-than-expected 2019 sales ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up on JV's plan to commercialize CBD-infused drinks in Canada ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.6% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Higher oil prices lift energy stocks ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Deckers: Stifel raises to "buy"; sees upside for FY 2020 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Roku rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Prolonged GM-UAW strike could cost company $1.5 bln - Credit Suisse ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Gains on shipping new cameras ahead of schedule ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-International Seaways: BTIG starts coverage with "buy" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Apple Inc inches closer to all-time high ** Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc RARX.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-RBC says $2.1 bln buyout deal undervalues lead drug, downgrades ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day in a year after profit beat ** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Bernstein turns bullish on Johnson & Johnson as litigation uncertainty clears ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Recession in freight market well underway: Credit Suisse ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.1% ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.8% ** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 3.2% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Abbott, Medtronic likely to deliver stability in Q3- BMO ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Wendy's Co: Gains on better-than-expected preliminary same-store sales numbers ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises on growth in daily active users ** Targa Resources Corp TRGP.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Stifel downgrades midstream cos Tallgrass, Targa ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up after proposing to dissolve stake in Match ** ASML Holding NV ASML.O: up 3.1% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.0% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 4.2% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.0% ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 2.6% ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 2.1% ** STMicroelectronics NC STM.N: up 7.6% ** Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.3% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Trade optimism push chipmakers, Chinese stocks higher ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Up on skin cream's sale that marks a shift in strategy ** Kitov Pharma Ltd KTOV.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on amendment to Consensi marketing deal ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.8% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.6% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-S&P banks index eyes best day in a month after yields rise on trade hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.00%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.