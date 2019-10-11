Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, U.S. banks, Apple, chipmakers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases. .N

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.51% at 26,896.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.58% at 2,984.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.78% at 8,092.108. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fastenal Co FAST.O, up 16% ** W W Grainger Inc GWW.N, up 7.6% ** Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N, down 2.5% ** Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z, down 1.9% ** WEC Energy Group Inc WEC.N, down 1.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.N, up 13.6% ** Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG.N, up 13.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Jumia Technologies Ag JMIA.N, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 85% ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O, up 23.1 % ** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc ARDS.O, up 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB.O, down 17.4% ** Yandex NV YNDX.O, down 16.7 % ** Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd YIN.O, down 12.7% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Surges after divestiture of Rhofade skin cream ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc BURG.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Surges on merger with privately held Sonnet ** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc RVLT.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq delisting ** ExOne Co XONE.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after warning of lower-than-expected 2019 sales ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up on JV's plan to commercialize CBD-infused drinks in Canada ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.6% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Higher oil prices lift energy stocks ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Deckers: Stifel raises to "buy"; sees upside for FY 2020 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Roku rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Prolonged GM-UAW strike could cost company $1.5 bln - Credit Suisse ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Gains on shipping new cameras ahead of schedule ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-International Seaways: BTIG starts coverage with "buy" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Apple Inc inches closer to all-time high ** Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc RARX.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-RBC says $2.1 bln buyout deal undervalues lead drug, downgrades ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day in a year after profit beat ** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Bernstein turns bullish on Johnson & Johnson as litigation uncertainty clears ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Recession in freight market well underway: Credit Suisse ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.1% ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.8% ** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 3.2% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Abbott, Medtronic likely to deliver stability in Q3- BMO ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Wendy's Co: Gains on better-than-expected preliminary same-store sales numbers ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises on growth in daily active users ** Targa Resources Corp TRGP.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Stifel downgrades midstream cos Tallgrass, Targa ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up after proposing to dissolve stake in Match ** ASML Holding NV ASML.O: up 3.1% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.0% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 4.2% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.0% ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 2.6% ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 2.1% ** STMicroelectronics NC STM.N: up 7.6% ** Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.3% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Trade optimism push chipmakers, Chinese stocks higher ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Up on skin cream's sale that marks a shift in strategy ** Kitov Pharma Ltd KTOV.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on amendment to Consensi marketing deal ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.8% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.6% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-S&P banks index eyes best day in a month after yields rise on trade hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.00%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular