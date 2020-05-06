BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, Axcella, Beyond Meat, SmileDirect
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity as U.S. states eased coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also looking past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N
At 13:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 23,861.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 2,869.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.08% at 8,904.273. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O, up 9.9% ** Davita Inc DVA.N, up 7.1% ** Kla Corp KLAC.O, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, down 9.2% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N, down 7.7% ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 7.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, up 43.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, down 18.5% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp BXG.N, down 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Macrogenics MGNX.O, up 259.7% ** Liveperson Inc LPSN.O, up 41.5% ** Axcla Health Inc AXLA.O, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wealthbridge Acquisition Ltd HHHH.O, down 25.4% ** Clensprk Inc CLSK.O, down 24.6% ** Inogen Inc INGN.O, down 20.2% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 7.3%
BUZZ-Up after dosing first COVID-19 patients in U.S. study
** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: up 16.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on strong results, withdraws 2020 guidance
** Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O: up 20.8%
BUZZ-Jumps as online shoppers boost Q1 revenue
** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on Q1 beat; to resume U.S. production on May 18
** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: up 43.6%
BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 results
** Bunge Ltd BG.N: down 13.4%
BUZZ-Slips after swinging to Q1 loss, 2020 forecast cut
** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 6.8%
BUZZ-Jumps as co sees improving sales, breakfast success amid lockdown
** Clearwater Paper CLW.N: up 16.0%
BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on higher demand for tissues
** Venator Materials Plc VNTR.N: up 11.0%
BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q1 profit, revenue beat
** Silk Road Medical Inc SILK.O: down 12.7%
BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offering
** OneSpan Inc OSPN.O: up 13.0% BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, upbeat forecast ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 41.5% BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook
** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, Electronic Arts falls
** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 24.3% BUZZ-Street View: Virus takes bite out of Beyond Meat's growth
** CPS Technologies Corp CPSH.O: up 32.8% BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 10 years on higher earnings
** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Gains as coronavirus-led stockpiling drives Q1 beat
** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on Q1 revenue beat
** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Drifts higher after upsized $2.2 bln recap
** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N: up 16.1%
BUZZ-Gains after BorgWarner reaffirms commitment to buy co
** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 6.9%
BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q1 results
** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 9.5%
BUZZ-Up after FDA approves use of glucose meters in hospitals
** Axcella Health Inc AXLA.O: up 26.8%
BUZZ-Surges on positive results for liver disease drugs
** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 10.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with health insurer Anthem
** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 24.3%
BUZZ-Reheats as results beat
** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: down 18.5%
BUZZ-Sheds weight - stock plummets after Q1 results
** Everbridge Inc EVBG.O: up 21.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast
** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 14.7%
BUZZ-Slides on drop in sales, COVID-19 impact ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.2% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 1.0% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.2% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Pharma sector's pipeline quality improves, mixed impact of COVID-19 - Moody's ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Virgin Galactic gains altitude after co unveils new NASA partnership ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 12.2% ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Intercept, NGM rise on rival Novo's mixed NASH drug data
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.44%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.49%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.68%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.73%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.49%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.18%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.65%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.33%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.93%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.95%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 2.16%
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship