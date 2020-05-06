BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, Axcella, Beyond Meat, SmileDirect

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity as U.S. states eased coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also looking past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 13:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 23,861.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 2,869.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.08% at 8,904.273. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O, up 9.9% ** Davita Inc DVA.N, up 7.1% ** Kla Corp KLAC.O, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, down 9.2% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N, down 7.7% ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 7.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, up 43.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, down 18.5% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp BXG.N, down 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Macrogenics MGNX.O, up 259.7% ** Liveperson Inc LPSN.O, up 41.5% ** Axcla Health Inc AXLA.O, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wealthbridge Acquisition Ltd HHHH.O, down 25.4% ** Clensprk Inc CLSK.O, down 24.6% ** Inogen Inc INGN.O, down 20.2% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Up after dosing first COVID-19 patients in U.S. study

** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong results, withdraws 2020 guidance

** Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as online shoppers boost Q1 revenue

** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q1 beat; to resume U.S. production on May 18

** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: up 43.6%

BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 results

** Bunge Ltd BG.N: down 13.4%

BUZZ-Slips after swinging to Q1 loss, 2020 forecast cut

** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as co sees improving sales, breakfast success amid lockdown

** Clearwater Paper CLW.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on higher demand for tissues

** Venator Materials Plc VNTR.N: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q1 profit, revenue beat

** Silk Road Medical Inc SILK.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offering

** OneSpan Inc OSPN.O: up 13.0% BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, upbeat forecast ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 41.5% BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, Electronic Arts falls

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 24.3% BUZZ-Street View: Virus takes bite out of Beyond Meat's growth

** CPS Technologies Corp CPSH.O: up 32.8% BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 10 years on higher earnings

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Gains as coronavirus-led stockpiling drives Q1 beat

** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on Q1 revenue beat

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Drifts higher after upsized $2.2 bln recap

** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Gains after BorgWarner reaffirms commitment to buy co

** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q1 results

** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Up after FDA approves use of glucose meters in hospitals

** Axcella Health Inc AXLA.O: up 26.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results for liver disease drugs

** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with health insurer Anthem

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 24.3%

BUZZ-Reheats as results beat

** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Sheds weight - stock plummets after Q1 results

** Everbridge Inc EVBG.O: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast

** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Slides on drop in sales, COVID-19 impact ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.2% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 1.0% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.2% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Pharma sector's pipeline quality improves, mixed impact of COVID-19 - Moody's ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Virgin Galactic gains altitude after co unveils new NASA partnership ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 12.2% ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Intercept, NGM rise on rival Novo's mixed NASH drug data

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.68%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.73%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.49%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.93%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.16%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

