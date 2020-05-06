BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GM, Axcella, Beyond Meat

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity as states eased coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also looking past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 12:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.03% at 23,875. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 2,872.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.10% at 8,905.852. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 9.9% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, up 8.2% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 8.7% ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 6.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.N>, up 40.3% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, up 18.5% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, down 17.9% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MacroGenics <MGNX.O>, up 160.7% ** LivePerson Inc <LPSN.O>, up 35.4% ** Axcella Health Inc <AXLA.O>, up 30% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, down 23.6 % ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 19.6 % ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Up after dosing first COVID-19 patients in U.S. study

** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong results, withdraws 2020 guidance

** Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as online shoppers boost Q1 revenue

** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q1 beat; to resume U.S. production on May 18

** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: up 40.3%

BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 results

** Bunge Ltd BG.N: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Slips after swinging to Q1 loss, 2020 forecast cut

** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1 results

** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co sees improving sales, breakfast success amid lockdown

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Street view: Virus stifles Disney park amusement, streaming service still a hit

** Clearwater Paper CLW.N: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on higher demand for tissues

** Venator Materials Plc VNTR.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q1 profit, revenue beat

** Silk Road Medical Inc SILK.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offering

** OneSpan Inc OSPN.O: up 13.5% BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, upbeat forecast ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 35.4% BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, Electronic Arts falls

** CPS Technologies Corp CPSH.O: up 51.6% BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 10 years on higher earnings

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Gains as coronavirus-led stockpiling drives Q1 beat

** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on Q1 revenue beat

** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Gains after BorgWarner reaffirms commitment to buy co

** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q1 results

** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Up after FDA approves use of glucose meters in hospitals

** Axcella Health Inc AXLA.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results for liver disease drugs

** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with health insurer Anthem

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 23.0%

BUZZ-Reheats as results beat

** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout

** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Sheds weight - stock plummets after Q1 results

** Everbridge Inc EVBG.O: up 21.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast

** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Slides on drop in sales, COVID-19 impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.42%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.36%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.60%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.06%

