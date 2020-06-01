BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead, Virgin Galactic, General Electric

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday on prospects of a post-pandemic economic recovery, but the sentiment remained fragile amid protests across the country over race and an ongoing standoff between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 25,417.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.10% at 3,047.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.32% at 9,519.982. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 19 % ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 13.3 % ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, up 9.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Pfizer Inc <PFE.N>, down 8.2 % ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, down 4.1 % ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 3.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navigator Holdings Ltd <NVGS.N>, up 31.4 % ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, up 27.9 % ** Circor International Inc <CIR.N>, up 20.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, down 26.9 % ** Maiden Holdings Ltd <MHLA.N>, down 10.1 % ** Credit Suisse Velocity Shares <UGAZ.N>, down 9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 149.2 % ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, up 106.3 % ** Allied Esports Entertainment Inc <AESE.O>, up 96.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Iterum Theraputics <ITRM.O>, down 51.1 % ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 24.6 % ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. <CYCCP.O>, down 21.6 % ** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O: up 17.1% ** Sturm Ruger & Co Inc RGR.N: up 11.8% ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Shares of gun makers jump on raging protests across U.S. cities ** CTI BioPharma corp CTIC.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ- Up on enrolling first patient in COVID-19 drug study ** Cerence Inc CRNC.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Up after Cowen raises PT on benefits from rising connected cars ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc PTI.O: UP 8.3%

BUZZ- up after in vitro treatment study for COVID-19 shows promise ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O: down 54%

BUZZ- Plunges as co explores options after drug trial fails ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O : down 3.6%

BUZZ- Drops on mixed remdesivir results in moderate COVID-19 patients ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Lifts off after SpaceX's successful mission ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: down 28%

BUZZ- Plummets after co scraps trial of lead eye disorder drug ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ- JPM's Tusa sees increased risk of credit rating downgrade

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.41%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.34%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.51%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

