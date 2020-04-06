BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead Sciences, Wayfair, Immunomedics, Akers Bioscience

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was on track to recover about $1 trillion in market value in a furious rally on Monday after a drop in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, raised hopes that the pandemic could level off soon. .N

At 13:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 5.98% at 22,312.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.85% at 2,634.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 5.85% at 7,804.414. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 31.2 % ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 26.7 % ** PVH Corp PVH.N, up 26.2 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carrier Global Corp CARR.N, down 6.3 % ** Robert Half International RHI.N, down 3.8 % ** Gilead Sciences GILD.OQ, down 2.1 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dillard DDS.N, up 42.4 % ** Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI.N, up 40.8 % ** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 38.9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vanguard US Multifactor Fund;ETF VFMF.N, down 31.6 % ** Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF BOSS.N, down 26.8 % ** Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X SOXS.N, down 26 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, up 133.2 % ** Immunomedics IMMU.O, up 96.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Unico American UNAM.O, down 21 % ** Luckin Coffe Inc LK.O, down 16.4 % ** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 19.3%

Quotient Ltd develops coronavirus antibody test; shares jump ** Woodward Inc WWD.O: up 15.6% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 3.3%

Aero suppliers Hexcel, Woodward scrap $6.4 bln merger on coronavirus risks ** GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N: up 10.4%

GoDaddy Inc: Rises as Wedbush upgrades on relative resilience to virus pressures ** IBM IBM.N: up 6.1%

IBM: Rises after naming former BofA CTO as cloud business head ** Xcel Energy XEL.O: up 7.1%

Xcel Energy: Climbs on deal to sell natural gas power plant ** Thermo Fisher TMO.N: up 6.4%

Thermo Fisher: Long-term fundamentals intact despite coronavirus hit -analysts ** Ulta Beauty ULTA.N: up 20.1%

JPM adds Ulta Beauty to 'focus list' ** Wayfair W.N: up 38.3%

Wayfair: Rises as co expects to meet or exceed Q1 targets ** MaxLiner MXL.N: up 25.8%

MaxLiner to buy Intel's home gateway assets, shares rise ** Spotify SPOT.N: up 0.4%

Spotify: Raymond James downgrades on coronavirus risks, shares fall ** Esperion Therapeutics ESPR.O: up 6%

Esperion: Up as cholesterol drug gets approval in Europe, co enters license deal ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 1.7%

Axsome Therapeutics: Rises after migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 3.3%

Netflix: SunTrust Robinson sees 9.5 mln more subscribers in Q1 ** Cisco Systems CSCO.O: up 4.1% ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: up 5.6% ** Pure Storage PSTG.N: up 10.0% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE.N: up 5.2%

Raymond James cuts PTs of IT service providers ** Myriad Genetics MYGN.O: up 17.1%

Myriad Genetics: Rises after cancer test launch in Japan ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: up 29.9%

Capri Holdings: Up after co furloughs N.America store staff, cuts salaries ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 123.2%

Akers Biosciences jumps on progress in COVID-19 vaccine development ** HyreCar HYRE.O: up 23.9%

HyreCar surges on strong Q1 revenue forecast ** GW Pharma GWPH.O: up 4.4%

GW Pharma: Rises after seizure drug removed from controlled substance list ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 7.6%

Livent Corp jumps on resuming Argentina lithium production ** RH RH.N: up 16.6%

RH: Surges after announcing job cuts, cost savings ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 20.1%

Anworth Mortgage rallies as REIT reduces MBS borrowings; may delay dividend ** Hewlett Packard HPE.N: up 5.2%

Hewlett Packard withdraws FY20 outlook amid virus outbreak ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 97.4%

Immunomedics soars on compelling trial data on breast cancer drug ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 29.9%

Vir Biotech jumps on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 8.9% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 8.5% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 6.2% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 7.2% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 5.7% ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 13.9%

Nomura Instinet sees opportunity in semiconductors amid virus outbreak- TheFly.com ** Millendo Therapeutics MLND.O: down 68.6%

Millendo Therapeutics dives on scrapping drug trial for genetic illness ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 10.9%

Inovio rises on FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6% CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 48.5% Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 23.9% RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 2.1% Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 10.2% Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 8.1% Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 5.2% Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 29.4% Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 8.4% XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 13.0% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 14.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 19.1% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 17.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 25.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 17.8% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 8.8% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 8.7% Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 6.5% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 5.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 8.5% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 7.6% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 5.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 8.1% U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 3.8% Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.1% Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 5.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 6.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.06%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 6.45%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 6.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 6.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 7.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 6.55%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 7.99%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

