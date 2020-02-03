BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead Sciences, Nike, Northrop Grumman, Artelo Biosciences
Wall Street main indexes rose 1% on Monday following their worst week in at least four months as Amazon and Nike gained and U.S. factory activity showed a surprise rebound. .N
At 10:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.21% at 28,597.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.18% at 3,263.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.47% at 9,285.64. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O, up 4.6 % ** Nike Inc NKE.N, up 4.2 % ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O, up 3.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Sysco Corp SYY.N, down 4.4 % ** Valero Energy VLO.N, down 2.3 % ** Northrop Grumman NOC.N, down 2.1 % The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nesco Holding Inc NSCO.N, up 11.6 % ** China Green Agriculture CGA.N, up 9.7 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, down 33.8 % ** Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT.N, down 15.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O, up 49.7 % ** Insmed Inc INSM.O, up 31.9 % ** Boqi International Medical Inc BIMI.O, up 30.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, down 26.2 % ** Allied Healthcare AHPI.O, down 21.1 % ** Napco Security Technologies NSSC.O, down 17.4 % ** Axalta Coating Systems AXTA.N: up 4.0%
Axalta Coating Systems: Deal or no deal, BMO sees compelling risk-reward ** Seagate Technology STX.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ - Rises as Stifel upgrades on optimism over hard disk market ** Artelo Biosciences ARTL.O: up 62.4%
BUZZ - Soars on $4.2 mln grant for cancer therapy platform ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.7% BUZZ - Tesla eyes record high as Panasonic battery venture turns profitable ** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: up 3.1% BUZZ - Rises after Goldman Sachs upgrades to "buy" ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 1.3% BUZZ - Up after blood cancer drug succeeds early-stage study ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 11.8% BUZZ - Rises on rights offering ** Insmed Inc: INSM.O: up 37.1% BUZZ - Surges after lung disorder drug succeeds mid-stage study ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: down 1.4% BUZZ - Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades stock ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: up 3.0% BUZZ - Gains after co denies short seller's fraud allegations [USNnL4N2A33GL ** AECOM ACM.N: down 0.4% BUZZ - Eyes three-week low on Q1 profit miss ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 7% BUZZ - Baidu gains after raising Q4 rev forecast ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 8.8% BUZZ - PG&E to open at near 6-month high on updated reorganization plan ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 4.8% BUZZ - Aurora Cannabis gains as facility gets nod to export medical cannabis to Europe ** Asbury Automotive Group ABG.N: up 5.1% BUZZ - Higher used vehicle sales drive profit beat ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 3.9% BUZZ - Rises after JPM adds stock to focus list, raises PT ** Clovis Oncology CLVS.O: up 3.9% BUZZ - Up after France covers ovarian cancer drug ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 6.6% BUZZ - Nektar Therapeutics rises after Mizuho says buy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.4% BUZZ - Wedbush says impact from China store closures negligible ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: down 0.9% BUZZ - Check Point Software down as outlook disappoints ** Colgate Palmolive Co CL.N: up 2.0% Street View: A brighter future for Colgate-Palmolive ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 5.5% BUZZ - Gilead surges on testing Ebola drug for coronavirus treatment ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N: up 1% BUZZ - Taylor Morrison set to join S&P MidCap 400, shares rise ** Carolina Financial Corp CARO.O: up 1.4% BUZZ - Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 9.3% BUZZ - Rises on NASA contract ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 3.4% BUZZ - Aimmune shares soar as peanut allergy drug gets FDA nod BUZZ - Street View: Aimmune Therapeutics' peanut allergy drug set for success
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.44%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.72%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.42%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.31%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.44%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.24%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.04%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.43%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.08%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.61%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.03%
(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)
