BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead, Pfizer, Chewy, MMTEC

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, shaking off worries over a stand-off in Washington on more fiscal aid. .N

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 28,430. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,479.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 11,894. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N>, up 19.0% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 12.6% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** SOS Limited <SOS.N>, down 9.9% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 9.2% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 85.9% ** Rewalk Robotics Ltd <RWLK.O>, up 35.3% ** Orchard Therapeutics Plc <ORTX.O>, up 35.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 17.8% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 14.3% ** Medalist Diversified Reit Inc <MDRR.O>, down 13.2% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ- Dips as WHO study raises doubts on remdesivir's benefits against COVID-19 ** Yandex N.V YNDX.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Russia's Yandex terminates Tinkoff buyout talks, shares down ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O: up 26.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong half-year revenue ** Snap SNAP.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Set to extend gains for 4th day after analysts hike PT ahead of results ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises on positive data from heart drug study ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ- Gains as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy' ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% premarket ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer seeks U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in November, shares rise

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

