BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead, Intel Corp, Socket Mobile

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Friday, as investors anticipated progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. .N

At 6:36 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.29% at 28,351. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,456, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.06% at 11,642.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** BEST Inc <BEST.N>, up 15.5% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, up 12.3% ** Fang Holdings Ltd <SFUN.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 15.1% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, down 6.2% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 78.1% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 68.8% ** CLPS Inc <CLPS.O>, up 33.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 49.4% ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 19.1% ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIST.O>, down 16.4% ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Mattel: Gains on forecast for holiday season growth ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Gilead rises as remdesivir becomes first U.S.-approved COVID-19 drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Intel sinks as revenue from data-center business misses estimates ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 11.1% premarket BUZZ-EHealth Inc: Tumbles after reporting Q3 results ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 78.1% premarket BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges on jump in Q3 profit

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

