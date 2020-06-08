US Markets
NE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead, Cisco

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a surprisingly upbeat jobs report last week added to optimism that the world's biggest economy has weathered the worst fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 06:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.48% at 27,202. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,197.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 9,814.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 110.3% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 61.3% ** Callon Petroleum <CPE.N>, up 53.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 13.9% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 12.5% ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 152.2% ** Extraction Oil & Gas Inc <XOG.O>, up 56.3% ** Tellurian Inc <TELL.O>, up 56.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc <OPNT.O>, down 30.3% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 27.4% ** Yatra Online Inc <YTRA.O>, down 16.7% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NE VAL CPE CBL PCG EBS SPCB XOG TELL OPNT ASNA YTRA GILD CSCO NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular