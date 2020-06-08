BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead, Cisco

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a surprisingly upbeat jobs report last week added to optimism that the world's biggest economy has weathered the worst fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 06:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.48% at 27,202. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,197.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 9,814.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 110.3% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 61.3% ** Callon Petroleum <CPE.N>, up 53.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 13.9% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 12.5% ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 152.2% ** Extraction Oil & Gas Inc <XOG.O>, up 56.3% ** Tellurian Inc <TELL.O>, up 56.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc <OPNT.O>, down 30.3% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 27.4% ** Yatra Online Inc <YTRA.O>, down 16.7% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.