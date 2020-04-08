BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gildan Activewear, Borr Drilling, Youngevity

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as the United States posted a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 coronavirus deaths, grinding out optimism around early signs of the outbreak slowing. .N

At 7:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.85% at 22,682. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 2,664, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.00% at 8,091.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ellington Financial <EFC.N>, up 54.6% ** Annaly Capital Management <NLY.N>, up 22.7% ** Gildan Activewear <GIL.N>, up 19.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tri Pointe Group <TPH.N>, down 18.4% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 13% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, down 12.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMT.O>, up 33.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc <SXTC.O>, down 21.1% ** Youngevity International Inc <YGYI.O>, down 20.4% ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, down 10% ** Zomedica Pharma ZOM.A: down 38.8% premarket Zomedica Pharma falls after pricing $4 mln offering ** Pinterest PINS.N: up 11.6% premarket -Pinterest: Credit Suisse cuts PT on coronavirus uncertainty

** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: down 0.4% premarket Zimmer Biomet: One of the most exposed to negative COVID-19 dynamics- JPM

** TAL Education TAL.N: down 9.6% premarket TAL Education: Slides after co says employee inflated sales ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 11.4% premarket Novavax: Rises on plan to begin coronavirus vaccine trials in May ** GenMark Diagnostics GNMK.O: up 23.3% premarket GenMark Diagnostics: Jumps on revenue beat, stronger outlook

** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: down 3.0% premarket Zoom Video Communications: Falls on mounting privacy, security concerns ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.6% premarket Tesla: To cut employee salaries, furlough workers ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3% premarket JPM cuts Apple's iPhone volumes forecast for calendar 2020 by 10% Piper Sandler hikes PT after survey shows rise in iPhone ownership

