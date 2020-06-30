Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Genworth Financial, Zynerba Pharma, Bloom Energy

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes gained on Tuesday, inching closer to ending their best quarter since 1998 as improving economic data restored faith in a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy. .N

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.04% at 25,605.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.47% at 3,067.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.72% at 9,945.647. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 7.1% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 6.2% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 5.5% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 5.4% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, up 28.6% ** Charah Solutions Inc <CHRA.N>, up 18% ** SPDR S TR/S&P Internet ETF <XWEB.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 14.3% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co <MCF.N>, down 13.6% ** Triumph Group Inc <TGI.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 100% ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, up 102.8% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, up 61.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc <ZYNE.O>, down 48.2% ** Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRCA.O>, down 25.7% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, down 22.2% ** Okta Inc OKTA.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Falls as BTIG downgrades on potential slowdown in billings growth ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Shares halted, trades busted ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up on Canadian patent for platform detecting cancer cells ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to expand in China ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees 737 MAX certification in mid-September BUZZ-Falls as 737 MAX cancellations pile up ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 22.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on Oceanwide merger delay ** Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Up on research agreement for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Wins $936 mln contract to build destroyer for U.S. Navy ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ-Up on developing COVID-19 treatment ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Cowen says pricing power is rising amid pandemic, raises PT ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Up after report on potential Postmates acquisition ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises as stores reopen, co declares dividend ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 28.3% BUZZ-Climbs on deal with Samsung Heavy to develop eco-friendly ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT raises BUZZ-Street View: Micron remains robust on data center, smartphone demands ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O: down 16.8% BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Surges on multiple repeat orders for mushshroom supply ** Energy Recovery Inc ERII.O: down 14.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Slips on terminating licensing deal with Schlumberger ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 48.2% BUZZ-Falls as cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails trial ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises as at-home eating boosts sales, powers Q4 beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.32%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.76%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.32%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

