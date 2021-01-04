BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Genworth Financial, FLIR Systems, Magellan Health

Commodities
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open at a record high in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. .N

At 8:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.35% at 30,604. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,763, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.47% at 12,946. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Radian Group Inc <RDN>, up 21.0% ** Graham Corp <GHM.N>, up 17.2% ** Templeton Emerging Markets Closed Fund <EMF.N>, up 16.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 33.3% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 21% ** CNFinance Holdings Inc <CNF.N>, down 16.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 113.1% ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 68.6% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Calithera Biosciences Inc <CALA.O>, down 0% ** Vitru Ltd <VTRU.O>, down 16.6% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 113.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after India approves emergency use of partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Set for seven straight sessions of gains on beating 2020 delivery estimates ** PubMatic Inc PUBM.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy', says winner in ad tech space ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report Quibi to sell content catalog ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on online auto retailer acquisition ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal Research upgrades on increased athletic goods demand ** Airbnb Inc ABNB.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Analysts check into Airbnb for the long haul ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.1% premarket ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 1.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.1% premarket ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.7% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks up as OPEC+ expected to cap output ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for second consecutive day in red ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.5% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 4.3% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 9.5% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 8.3% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners gain as bullion rises on weak dollar ** Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O: up 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.2 bln Centene deal ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA.O: up 16.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on completion of Foralumab clinical trial ** China Telecom Corporation Limited CHA.N: down 5.6% premarket ** China Mobile Limited CHL.N: down 4.6% premarket ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telcos fall on NYSE delisting announcement ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA allows mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Teledyne to buy co for $8 bln ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O: down 51.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after missing main goal of cancer study

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

