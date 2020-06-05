BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Genius Brands, Royal Caribbean, Sorrento

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

A stunning U.S. jobs report on Friday put the Nasdaq within striking distance of its record high as investors flocked back to riskier assets on hopes of a swift economic rebound from the coronavirus-driven slump. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.59% at 27,226.33. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.83% at 3,200.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.14% at 9,821.979. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, up 29.6% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 22.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 22.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 4.6% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, down 4.5% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals <REGN.OQ>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gannett Co Inc <GCI.N>, up 97.1% ** Hertz Global Holdings <HTZ.N>, up 66.7% ** Shft4 Payments Inc <FOUR.N>, up 46.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 33.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 23.4% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas <DRIP.N>, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ascena Retail <ASNA.O>, up 84.4% ** Legend Biotch corp <LEGN.O>, up 60.9% ** Applied Molecular Transport <AMTI.O>, up 49.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 23.1% ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 16.2% ** Rosehill Resources <ROSEU.O>, down 12.9% ** Genius Brands International GNUS.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ- Slides after Hindenburg's short call ** IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU nod ** Tenet Healthcare corp THC.N: up 16.3% ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Jefferies analysis shows pick-up in U.S. hospital visits ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Sorrento rises after protein blocks coronavirus infection in preclinical trial ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ- Jumps on report LVMH not seeking to renegotiate takeover deal ** Tribune Publishing co TPCO.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ- Rises on sales beat, online user growth ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 21.7%

BUZZ-Rides wave higher after $2 bln liquidity boost ** Insulet corp PODD.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Earlier-than-expected study resumption a strong catalyst -Cowen ** PG&E PCG.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ- RBC casts on doubts over credit rating, cuts PT ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA expands label for its antibiotic ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom remains a semiconductor powerhouse ** Exxon Mobil corp XOM.N: up 7.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks: Up as traders await OPEC+ meeting on extending supply cuts ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Set to extend rally as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse hikes PT on App Store growth ** ON Semiconductor corp ON.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt expects margins to rise, initiates with 'buy' ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ- Drops on stock offering plans ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Street View: The gap between Gap's expensive and cheaper brands continues to widen ** Livongo Health LVGO.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Cowen initiates with 'outperform' on first-mover advantage ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Falls on slowing quarterly sales growth ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: up 16.4% ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines cruise higher on plans to ramp up flights in June, July ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt initiates with 'buy' rating on 5G ramp-up ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. defense funding for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.51%

Energy

.SPNY

up 7.27%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.18%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.90%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.73%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.43%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

