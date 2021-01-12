BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Motors, Tesla, Gas stocks, Plug Power

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Tuesday ahead of the start of corporate America's reporting season that could signal a rebound in earnings, while General Motors' shares jumped on launching an electric delivery vehicle business. .N

At 12:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 30,989.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,795.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.12% at 13,052.595. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 13.6% ** Occidental Peteroleum <OXY.N>, up 12.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 9.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>, down 4.2% ** Boston Scientific <BSX.N>, down 4% ** Realty Income Corp <O.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gannett Co Inc <GCI.N>, up 20.1% ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, up 17% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 16.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 3D Systems Corporation <DDD.N>, down 10.7% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Br 2X Shs <DRIP.N>, down 10.5% ** Bank of Montreal <NRGD.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCW.O>, up 204.2% ** Qilian International Holding Group <QLI.O>, up 187.2% ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCU.O>, up 89.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Lexaria Bioscience Corp <LEXX.O>, down 39.4% ** Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions <DFHTW.O>, down 20.4% ** LM Funding America Inc <LMFA.O>, down 18.4% ** General Motors GM.N : up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on launching electric delivery-vehicle business ** Tesla TSLA.O : up 6.1%

BUZZ-Registers local unit in India ahead of planned 2021 entry ** SYNNEX Corp SNX.N : up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4, PT hikes ** Comstock Resources CRK.N : up 6.5% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N : up 1.1% ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N : up 1.9% ** EQT Corp EQT.N : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Gas-focused stocks gain as natural gas futures hit 6-week high ** Plug Power PLUG.O : up 14.3%

BUZZ-Plug Power hits record high on hydrogen LCV deal with Renault ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N : down 0.8%

BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson dies at 87 ** Liminal BioSciences LMNL.O : up 21.1%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for U.S. plasma collection center ** fuboTV FUBO.N : up 14.9%

BUZZ-Up on deal to acquire Vigtory's sportsbook platform ** VOXX International VOXX.O : up 40.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 sales growth ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N : up 16.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co secures $2 bln credit from banks ** Happiness Biotech HAPP.O : up 6.0%

BUZZ-Soars on sharp growth in e-commerce business ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N : up 0.1%

BUZZ-Baird bullish on aerospace stocks for 2021, upgrades Spirit Aerosystems ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N : up 3.8%

BUZZ-BTIG raises PT on Teladoc Health; says telehealth here to stay ** ODP Corp ODP.O : up 0.6%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades after Staples' offer ** Deere& Co DE.N : up 2.2% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N : up 2.0% ** Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW.N : up 1.2% ** Oshkosh Corp OSK.N : up 3.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees solid growth for U.S. machinery firms in 2021 ** Tencent Music TME.N : up 1.3%

BUZZ-China's Tencent Music seeks Hong Kong listing, U.S. shares rise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N : down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock offering ** Plus Therapeutics PSTV.O : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Piramal for its cancer drug product ** CONSOL Energy CEIX.N : up 11.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after filing shows large investment by David Einhorn ** Realty Income Corp O.N : down 3.9%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock sale ** Cantel Medical CMD.N : up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on $3.6 bln buyout deal with Steris ** La Jolla LJPC.O : up 28.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Europe deal for blood pressure, abdominal infection treatments ** ArcLight ACTC.O : up 78.3%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to take electric-bus maker public ** Albertsons ACI.N : up 1.0%

BUZZ-Albertsons gains after raising annual sales, profit forecasts ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N : up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after upbeat Q1 revenue forecast on COVID-19 test demand ** Boston Scientific BSX.N : down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls as co expects lower Q4 sales ** Vir Biotechnology VIR.O : up 2.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on GSK collaboration to test second antibody for COVID-19 treatment ** Kratos Inc KTOS.O : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Up on $12.7 mln order to complete development of turbojet engine ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O : up 20.8%

BUZZ-Rises on European approval for COVID-19 test ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N : up 6.1% BUZZ-Hits record high on 'green trip' option, Moderna tie-up ** Chevron Corp CVX.N : up 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N : up 1.8% ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 9.8% ** Devon Energy DVN.N : up 8.3% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N : up 8.6% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N : up 12.5% ** Schlumberger SLB.N : up 5.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N : up 7.9%

BUZZ-Oil cos up on tighter supply and expectations of drop in U.S. stockpiles ** DiamondRock Hospitality Co DRH.N : up 4.7% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST.O : up 1.0% ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N : up 2.6% ** Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR.N : up 3.0% ** Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA.N : up 0.5%

BUZZ-REIT sector's return to normalcy to be 'very different' - Raymond James ** AzurRx BioPharma AZRX.O : up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on patent for COVID-19 gastrointestinal disease treatment ** Qilian International Holding Group Ltd QLI.O : up 187.2%

BUZZ-China's Qilian soars in U.S. market debut ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O : down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Shake Shack SHAK.N : up 6.7%

BUZZ-Shake Shack hits more than one-year high after prelim results impress ** Kuke Music Holding KUKE.N : up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises in U.S. market debut ** LendingTree TREE.O : up 13.6%

BUZZ-LendingTree climbs after releasing Q4 outlook ** Surgalign Holdings SRGA.O : up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial launch of bone formation device ** Capricor CAPR.O : up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Lonza for COVID-19 therapy ** CytoSorbents CTSO.O : up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up on Q4 revenue beat ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Vimeo monthly sales rise ** Abercrombie ANF.N : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Gains on forecast for smaller decline in holiday sales ** Four Seasons Education FEDU.N : down 10.8%

BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue fall as student enrollments drop ** Zynex Inc ZYXI.O : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.30%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.26%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.39%

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX ETSY OXY APA PKI BSX O GCI AMPY RIG DDD DRIP NRGD ACTCW QLI ACTCU LEXX DFHTW LMFA GM TSLA SNX CRK COG CNX EQT PLUG LVS LMNL FUBO VOXX XPEV HAPP SPR TDOC ODP DE CAT ITW OSK TME LMND PSTV CEIX CMD LJPC ACTC ACI BDX VIR KTOS BMRA UBER CVX XOM DVN MRO SLB HAL DRH HST RHP XHR DEA AZRX PTE SHAK KUKE TREE SRGA CAPR CTSO IAC ANF FEDU ZYXI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: ModivCare's core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities

    ModivCare CEO Dan Greenleaf joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the company’s core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular