BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Motors, Tesla, Gas stocks, Plug Power

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Tuesday ahead of the start of corporate America's reporting season that could signal a rebound in earnings, while General Motors' shares jumped on launching an electric delivery vehicle business. .N

At 12:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 30,989.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,795.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.12% at 13,052.595. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 13.6% ** Occidental Peteroleum <OXY.N>, up 12.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 9.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>, down 4.2% ** Boston Scientific <BSX.N>, down 4% ** Realty Income Corp <O.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gannett Co Inc <GCI.N>, up 20.1% ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, up 17% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 16.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 3D Systems Corporation <DDD.N>, down 10.7% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Br 2X Shs <DRIP.N>, down 10.5% ** Bank of Montreal <NRGD.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCW.O>, up 204.2% ** Qilian International Holding Group <QLI.O>, up 187.2% ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCU.O>, up 89.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Lexaria Bioscience Corp <LEXX.O>, down 39.4% ** Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions <DFHTW.O>, down 20.4% ** LM Funding America Inc <LMFA.O>, down 18.4% ** General Motors GM.N : up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on launching electric delivery-vehicle business ** Tesla TSLA.O : up 6.1%

BUZZ-Registers local unit in India ahead of planned 2021 entry ** SYNNEX Corp SNX.N : up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4, PT hikes ** Comstock Resources CRK.N : up 6.5% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N : up 1.1% ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N : up 1.9% ** EQT Corp EQT.N : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Gas-focused stocks gain as natural gas futures hit 6-week high ** Plug Power PLUG.O : up 14.3%

BUZZ-Plug Power hits record high on hydrogen LCV deal with Renault ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N : down 0.8%

BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson dies at 87 ** Liminal BioSciences LMNL.O : up 21.1%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for U.S. plasma collection center ** fuboTV FUBO.N : up 14.9%

BUZZ-Up on deal to acquire Vigtory's sportsbook platform ** VOXX International VOXX.O : up 40.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 sales growth ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N : up 16.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co secures $2 bln credit from banks ** Happiness Biotech HAPP.O : up 6.0%

BUZZ-Soars on sharp growth in e-commerce business ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N : up 0.1%

BUZZ-Baird bullish on aerospace stocks for 2021, upgrades Spirit Aerosystems ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N : up 3.8%

BUZZ-BTIG raises PT on Teladoc Health; says telehealth here to stay ** ODP Corp ODP.O : up 0.6%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades after Staples' offer ** Deere& Co DE.N : up 2.2% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N : up 2.0% ** Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW.N : up 1.2% ** Oshkosh Corp OSK.N : up 3.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees solid growth for U.S. machinery firms in 2021 ** Tencent Music TME.N : up 1.3%

BUZZ-China's Tencent Music seeks Hong Kong listing, U.S. shares rise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N : down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock offering ** Plus Therapeutics PSTV.O : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Piramal for its cancer drug product ** CONSOL Energy CEIX.N : up 11.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after filing shows large investment by David Einhorn ** Realty Income Corp O.N : down 3.9%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock sale ** Cantel Medical CMD.N : up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on $3.6 bln buyout deal with Steris ** La Jolla LJPC.O : up 28.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Europe deal for blood pressure, abdominal infection treatments ** ArcLight ACTC.O : up 78.3%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to take electric-bus maker public ** Albertsons ACI.N : up 1.0%

BUZZ-Albertsons gains after raising annual sales, profit forecasts ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N : up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after upbeat Q1 revenue forecast on COVID-19 test demand ** Boston Scientific BSX.N : down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls as co expects lower Q4 sales ** Vir Biotechnology VIR.O : up 2.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on GSK collaboration to test second antibody for COVID-19 treatment ** Kratos Inc KTOS.O : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Up on $12.7 mln order to complete development of turbojet engine ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O : up 20.8%

BUZZ-Rises on European approval for COVID-19 test ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N : up 6.1% BUZZ-Hits record high on 'green trip' option, Moderna tie-up ** Chevron Corp CVX.N : up 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N : up 1.8% ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 9.8% ** Devon Energy DVN.N : up 8.3% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N : up 8.6% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N : up 12.5% ** Schlumberger SLB.N : up 5.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N : up 7.9%

BUZZ-Oil cos up on tighter supply and expectations of drop in U.S. stockpiles ** DiamondRock Hospitality Co DRH.N : up 4.7% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST.O : up 1.0% ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N : up 2.6% ** Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR.N : up 3.0% ** Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA.N : up 0.5%

BUZZ-REIT sector's return to normalcy to be 'very different' - Raymond James ** AzurRx BioPharma AZRX.O : up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on patent for COVID-19 gastrointestinal disease treatment ** Qilian International Holding Group Ltd QLI.O : up 187.2%

BUZZ-China's Qilian soars in U.S. market debut ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O : down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Shake Shack SHAK.N : up 6.7%

BUZZ-Shake Shack hits more than one-year high after prelim results impress ** Kuke Music Holding KUKE.N : up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises in U.S. market debut ** LendingTree TREE.O : up 13.6%

BUZZ-LendingTree climbs after releasing Q4 outlook ** Surgalign Holdings SRGA.O : up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial launch of bone formation device ** Capricor CAPR.O : up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Lonza for COVID-19 therapy ** CytoSorbents CTSO.O : up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up on Q4 revenue beat ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Vimeo monthly sales rise ** Abercrombie ANF.N : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Gains on forecast for smaller decline in holiday sales ** Four Seasons Education FEDU.N : down 10.8%

BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue fall as student enrollments drop ** Zynex Inc ZYXI.O : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.30%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.26%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.39%

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.