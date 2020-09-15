BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Motors Co, Ocwen Financial Corp, Centrus Energy Corp, Comcast Corp

Commodities
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Tech stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Tuesday led by Apple shares ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Federal Reserve would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway. .N

At 14:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.24% at 28,061.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.66% at 3,405.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.21% at 11,190.233. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kimco Realty Corp <KIM.N>, up 5.8% ** SL Green Realty Corp <SLG.N>, up 5.8% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.OQ>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.8% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, down 4.4% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp <IPOB.N>, up 30.2% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 25.6% ** Envela Corp <ELA.N>, up 25.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Digital Media Solutions Inc <DMS.N>, down 9.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.8% ** Carnival Plc <CUK.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Outset Medical Inc <OM.O>, up 117.2% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc <MRNS.O>, up 56.9% ** CIM Commercial Trust Corp <CMCT.O>, up 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 24.7% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 17% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 16.1% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 56.9%

BUZZ-Surges after genetic epilepsy drug meets late-stage study main goal ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-BTIG upgrades to 'buy' on improving demand trends ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to create first FC Barcelona official channel in China ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Up on entering restructuring support agreement with stakeholders ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Set for fifth straight session of gains ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O: up 185.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day after Anelixis acquisition ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of Xbox cloud gaming service launch ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank expects 'impressive' digital growth, hikes PT ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deal expansion in India ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 20.1%

BUZZ-Soars on FDA 'fast track' tag for brain tumor treatment ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage study of potential COVID-19 drug ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Down on $1 bln equity offering plans ** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains as FDA approves production facility in Ireland ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from ongoing study of hepatitis B therapy ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 24.7%

BUZZ-Plummets on going-concern doubts, plans to explore options ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on strong outlook, $2 bln savings target ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Slips after co launches stock, convertible debt deals ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Analysts say Q3 order growth below peer rates, shares down ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises on regulatory pathway for COVID-19 treatment study ** Social Capital Hedosophia II IPOB.N: up 31.4%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to take Opendoor public ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on immunology testing contract ** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as drug for solid tumor shows promise in preclinical study ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Surges after co raises guidance, announces stock split ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Falls as short seller Citron sets price target of $0 ** ExlService Holdings Inc EXLS.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected 2020 outlook ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA upgrades to 'buy' ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Hits near 17-month peak as D.A. Davidson starts with 'buy' ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Drops on expectations of weaker net interest income trend into 2021 ** Outset Medical Inc OM.O: up 117.2%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles at open in market debut ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Up as partner signs distribution deal for opioid addiction drug ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises to over three-month high; set to avoid involuntary furloughs ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slips on 20% drop in August total machines retail sales ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Peacock streaming rakes in 15 mln users ** Centrus Energy Corp LEU.A: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with TerraPower ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.8% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Apple suppliers rise ahead of iPhone maker's launch event ** Ocwen Financial Corp OCN.N: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as August loan originations soar ** Becton Dickinson And Co BDX.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Down as co investigates false-positive COVID-19 test results ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Reuters report of co exploring entry into aerial taxi market ** Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls as co, Amazon to sell shares

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.86%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.18%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.97%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.26%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.85%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.71%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

