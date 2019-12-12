BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Photronics, Gap Inc, Bill.Com

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that Washington was "very close" to a trade deal with Beijing and on a report that U.S. trade negotiators had offered to cancel a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods. .N

At 13:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.42% at 28,028.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,157.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.36% at 8,684.828. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O, up 6.9% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 4.6% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Align Tech Inc ALGN.O, down 2.9% ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O, down 2.7% ** Marketaxess MKTX.O, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bill.Com Hld Drc BILL.N, up 60.5% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX.N, up 48% ** Diebold Nixdorf DBD.N, up 26.4% The top .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor OMI.N, down 13.8% ** Tailored Brands TLRD.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rosehill Resources Inc ROSEU.O, up 32.1% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 29.9% ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O, up 27.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** SMTC Corp SMTX.O, down 17.9% ** The Lovesac Co LOVE.O, down 16.9% ** Q&K International Group QK.O, down 15.6% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast BUZZ-Street View: High expectations overshadow Q3 beat for Lululemon ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises after UBS upgrades to "buy" ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' ** Nordson Corp NDSN.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Shares down on Q4 revenue miss ** Mesa Air Group Inc MESA.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Skids as 2020 outlook disappoints ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Down on restructuring charge, private placement ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 28.1%

BUZZ-Bounces back from record low on European patent grant for lead drug ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 48.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for generic version of Merck's NuvaRing ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O : up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises to 13-year high as brokerages raise PT on upbeat forecast ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 profit forecast ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on improved margin outlook as some products excluded from tariffs ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Eyes record low after co's Q3 loss nearly triples ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upsized stock offer ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Slips on poor Q3 results, PT cut ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Hits 3-year high on JPMorgan's "overweight" rating ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.5% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.8% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.8% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.9% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 4.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.4% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Chip index rises after Trump tweets about "big deal" with China ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on forecast of upbeat long-term lithium demand ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 2.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 3.3% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 4.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.1% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.7% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: up 3.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 9.6% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: up 2.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 1.7% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Oil stocks boosted by Trump's optimism for a deal with China ** PerkinElmer PKI.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Shares rise on FDA nod ** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O : down 13.5%

BUZZ-Aethlon Medical: Down on stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.14%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.57%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.52%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

