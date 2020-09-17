US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Rigel Pharma, NuCana Plc

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open lower on Thursday after data continued to show high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan. .N

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.16% at 27,729. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.56% at 3,336.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.34% at 11,005.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II <GSAH.N>, up 27.6% ** Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV <VIST.N>, up 9.5% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 96.4% ** ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd <ASA.N>, down 17.5% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 26.6% ** Herman Miller Inc <MLHR.O>, up 14.7% ** SemiLEDs Corp <LEDS.O>, up 13.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, down 26.8% ** Qumu Corp <QUMU.O>, down 22.2% ** VirTra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 18.2% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 26.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears study of antibody candidate in COVID-19 patients ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top shareholder sells stock at discount ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.3% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners fall on U.S. Fed's upbeat economic view ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as British cruise brand extends cancellations until 2021 ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan cuts PT on slow recovery ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Southwest temporarily grounds 130 BA aircraft ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc SBBP.O: down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $25 mln stock offering ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-To buy German site to boost vaccine output, shares rise ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides on report of bankruptcy warning ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-slides as top shareholder plans to trim stake ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ-Up on manufacturing deal with Amgen for potential COVID-19 drugs ** NuCana PLC NCNA.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-NuCana drops on deep-discounted share offering ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Evercore cuts PT on near-term profit expectations ** General Motor Co GM.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides as report says India plant's sale delay may result in unplanned costs ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on customer order for dried black fungus ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips on $275 mln stock offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Up ahead of R&D day ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Dips after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' ** Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on likely $18-$22 mln charge due to aerosol product recall ** Mercury Systems Inc MRCY.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-GS upgrades to "buy", says outperformance to continue ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as NIH to test its drug in severe COVID-19 patients ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on expectation of positive cash flow in H2 ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley expects Hinge to be next growth driver

