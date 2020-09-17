BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Rigel Pharma, NuCana Plc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open lower on Thursday after data continued to show high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan. .N

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.16% at 27,729. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.56% at 3,336.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.34% at 11,005.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II <GSAH.N>, up 27.6% ** Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV <VIST.N>, up 9.5% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 96.4% ** ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd <ASA.N>, down 17.5% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 26.6% ** Herman Miller Inc <MLHR.O>, up 14.7% ** SemiLEDs Corp <LEDS.O>, up 13.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, down 26.8% ** Qumu Corp <QUMU.O>, down 22.2% ** VirTra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 18.2% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 26.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears study of antibody candidate in COVID-19 patients ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top shareholder sells stock at discount ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.3% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners fall on U.S. Fed's upbeat economic view ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as British cruise brand extends cancellations until 2021 ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan cuts PT on slow recovery ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Southwest temporarily grounds 130 BA aircraft ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc SBBP.O: down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $25 mln stock offering ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-To buy German site to boost vaccine output, shares rise ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides on report of bankruptcy warning ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-slides as top shareholder plans to trim stake ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ-Up on manufacturing deal with Amgen for potential COVID-19 drugs ** NuCana PLC NCNA.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-NuCana drops on deep-discounted share offering ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Evercore cuts PT on near-term profit expectations ** General Motor Co GM.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides as report says India plant's sale delay may result in unplanned costs ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on customer order for dried black fungus ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips on $275 mln stock offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Up ahead of R&D day ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Dips after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' ** Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on likely $18-$22 mln charge due to aerosol product recall ** Mercury Systems Inc MRCY.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-GS upgrades to "buy", says outperformance to continue ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as NIH to test its drug in severe COVID-19 patients ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on expectation of positive cash flow in H2 ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley expects Hinge to be next growth driver

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.