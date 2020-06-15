BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Net Element

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks dropped on Monday after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery that had driven a sharp rise in Wall Street's main indexes over the past month. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.24% at 25,286.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.82% at 3,016.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.23% at 9,566.683. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 7.1% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, up 6.2% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 5.9% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gsx Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 25.5% ** China Green Agriculture <CGA.N>, up 22.1% ** EQM Midstream Partners <EQM.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, down 24% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 22.3% ** CAI International Inc <CAI.N>, down 14.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 169.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 137.5% ** Net Element <NETE.O>, up 94.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Atlas Technical Consultants <ATCX.O>, down 21% ** Kbs Fashion Group <KBSF.O>, down 18.9% ** Art's Way Manufacturing Co <ARTW.O>, down 18.3% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Evercore starts coverage on eHealth, says tech-savvy customers to drive growth ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 43.7%

BUZZ-Surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating ** China's 58.Com WUBA.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on report of Warburg Pincus-backed buyout deal ** CarMax KMX.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees upbeat Q1, hikes PT ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from eye disorder treatment study ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-In reverse after co files to sell $500 mln in shares ** Catalent CTLT.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with AstraZeneca ** Edesa Biotech EDSA.O: up 169.3%

BUZZ-Surges on nod to start COVID-19 treatment trial ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears use of laser hair removal device ** iRobot IRBT.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q2 sales forecast as home cleaning product demand rises ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing stock offering at discount ** General Electric GE.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls as aviation chief set to retire ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial license for experimental COVID-19 drug ** Valaris VAL.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Delays $13 mln interest payment, shares fall ** Antero Resources AR.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Gains on $402 mln overriding royalty deal ** Genius Brands International GNUS.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Shares jump as Arnold Schwarzenegger to invest ** Net Element NETE.O: up 94.6%

BUZZ-Hits over 2-year high on potential merger with Mullen Technologies ** Coffee Holding JVA.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co swings to Q2 profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.00%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.11%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.00%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.54%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

