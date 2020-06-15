US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Net Element

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dropped on Monday after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery that had driven a sharp rise in Wall Street's main indexes over the past month. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.24% at 25,286.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.82% at 3,016.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.23% at 9,566.683. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 7.1% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, up 6.2% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 5.9% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gsx Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 25.5% ** China Green Agriculture <CGA.N>, up 22.1% ** EQM Midstream Partners <EQM.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, down 24% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 22.3% ** CAI International Inc <CAI.N>, down 14.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 169.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 137.5% ** Net Element <NETE.O>, up 94.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Atlas Technical Consultants <ATCX.O>, down 21% ** Kbs Fashion Group <KBSF.O>, down 18.9% ** Art's Way Manufacturing Co <ARTW.O>, down 18.3% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Evercore starts coverage on eHealth, says tech-savvy customers to drive growth ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 43.7%

BUZZ-Surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating ** China's 58.Com WUBA.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on report of Warburg Pincus-backed buyout deal ** CarMax KMX.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees upbeat Q1, hikes PT ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from eye disorder treatment study ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-In reverse after co files to sell $500 mln in shares ** Catalent CTLT.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with AstraZeneca ** Edesa Biotech EDSA.O: up 169.3%

BUZZ-Surges on nod to start COVID-19 treatment trial ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears use of laser hair removal device ** iRobot IRBT.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q2 sales forecast as home cleaning product demand rises ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing stock offering at discount ** General Electric GE.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls as aviation chief set to retire ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial license for experimental COVID-19 drug ** Valaris VAL.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Delays $13 mln interest payment, shares fall ** Antero Resources AR.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Gains on $402 mln overriding royalty deal ** Genius Brands International GNUS.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Shares jump as Arnold Schwarzenegger to invest ** Net Element NETE.O: up 94.6%

BUZZ-Hits over 2-year high on potential merger with Mullen Technologies ** Coffee Holding JVA.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co swings to Q2 profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.00%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.11%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.00%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.54%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC VIAC DXCM FTNT CCL NCLH ADS GSX CGA EQM XRF HTZ CAI EDSA UONE NETE ATCX KBSF ARTW NOVA EHTH XOG XOM CVX JKS MRNA TWLO FLDM SHOP CXDC BBI WUBA KMX ISEE CTLT VERO IRBT TOPS GE ADMP VAL AR GNUS JVA EVR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular