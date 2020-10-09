BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Mallinckrodt, Just Energy, cannabis stocks, VivoPower International

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N

At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 28,456. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.59% at 3,457.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.63% at 11,611.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 15.2% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. <PACD.N>, up 14.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt Public Ltd <MNK.N>, down 11% ** Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc<MLP.N>, down 8.1% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.N>, down 6.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 71.8% ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 42.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPZ.O>, down 27.9% ** Intrusion Inc <INTZ.O>, down 26.4% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 24.8% ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-General Electric jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 11.0% premarket BUZZ-: Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 7.6% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 42.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise price targets ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on curtailment of San Ciprián aluminum smelter ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $1.1 mln award to develop plasma filter ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug begins ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.2% premarket ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after forecasting Q3 revenue to more than double ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: IBM's spin-off is adding by subtracting ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's driving through with hot sales ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Long-term opportunities intact for Domino's Pizza ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Norfolk Southern forecasts better-than-expected Q3 results

