Commodities
JE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Mallinckrodt, Just Energy, cannabis stocks, VivoPower International

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N

At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 28,456. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.59% at 3,457.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.63% at 11,611.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 15.2% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. <PACD.N>, up 14.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt Public Ltd <MNK.N>, down 11% ** Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc<MLP.N>, down 8.1% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.N>, down 6.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 71.8% ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 42.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPZ.O>, down 27.9% ** Intrusion Inc <INTZ.O>, down 26.4% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 24.8% ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-General Electric jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 11.0% premarket BUZZ-: Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 7.6% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 42.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise price targets ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on curtailment of San Ciprián aluminum smelter ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $1.1 mln award to develop plasma filter ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug begins ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.2% premarket ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after forecasting Q3 revenue to more than double ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: IBM's spin-off is adding by subtracting ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's driving through with hot sales ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Long-term opportunities intact for Domino's Pizza ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Norfolk Southern forecasts better-than-expected Q3 results

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JE PACD ACB MNK MLP PARR USWS VVPR SHIPZ INTZ PIXY GE TLRY ON OPK AA CTSO RIGL AXGT AMD XLNX GNMK IBM MCD DPZ EXTR SELB HCA NXPI NSC NDX

Other Topics

BioTech Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular