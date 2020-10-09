US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, eBay, Mallinckrodt, VivoPower International, Kronos Bio, Vontier

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N

At 13:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 28,574.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.81% at 3,474.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.20% at 11,557.588. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 13.8% ** eBay Inc <EBAY.O>, up 5.8% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, down 13.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 4.4% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund <RESE.N>, up 38.6% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 31.4% ** iHuman Inc <IH.N>, up 28.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp Ord <VNT.N>, down 13.8% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 13.5% ** Cootek (Cayman)Inc <CTK.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, up 107.9% ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, up 89.3% ** Kronos Bio Inc <KRON.O>, up 53.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 24.8% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc <PPSI.O>, down 17% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 13.1% ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-General Electric jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Surges on winning U.S. Department of Energy funding award ** Kronos Bio Inc KRON.O: up 53.3%

BUZZ-Soars 50% in Nasdaq debut ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Gains as Mizuho raises PT on search traffic growth

** Vontier Corp VNT.N: down 13.8%

BUZZ-Falls over 15% in NYSE debut ** NewAge Inc NBEV.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Soars on operations expansion to Brazil ** Ring Energy Inc REI.A: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Down as Delaware basin asset sale delayed ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Vans maker VF slides as Stifel downgrades ahead of earnings ** Spruce Biosciences Inc SPRB.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises 21% on Nasdaq debut

** Shattuck Labs Inc STTK.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises 30% in Nasdaq debut ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 1.0% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as weak dollar boosts bullion prices

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 0.7% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Gain after Trump approves revised stimulus package, Kudlow says ** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank starts coverage of Coupa Software with 'buy' ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $622 mln buyout deal from Arch Capital ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Up on construction of COVID-19 testing facility at Boston airport ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up after rival Pfizer's breast cancer drug fails late-stage study ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 89.3%

BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise price targets ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up on $1.1 mln award to develop plasma filter ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 2.0% ** Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot

** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 13.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 4.4% BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.00%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.22%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.80%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.28%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

