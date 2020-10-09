US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, eBay, Eli Lilly, Mallinckrodt, gold miners

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N

At 11:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.84% at 28,664.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.65% at 3,469.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.16% at 11,552.955. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, up 12.4% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O, up 6.2% ** General Electric Co GE.N, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp VNT.N, down 13.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, down 4% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund RESE.N, up 38.6% ** Ihuman Inc IH.N, up 27.7% ** Just Energy Group JE.N, up 25.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp VNT.N, down 13.6% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc UUU.N, down 13.5% ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O, up 78.9% ** Spartannash Co SPTN.O, up 36.6% ** Precigen Inc PGEN.O, up 33.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O, down 23.8% ** Intrusion Inc INTZ.O, down 16.4% ** GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX.O, down 14.8%

** General Electric Co GE.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-GE jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 19.4%

BUZZ-: Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 0.4% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as weak dollar boosts bullion prices

** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Up after rival Pfizer's breast cancer drug fails late-stage study ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 78.9%

BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 2.9% ** Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL.O: up 2.3% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 12.3%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD

** Shattuck Labs Inc STTK.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Rises 30% in Nasdaq debut ** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank starts coverage of Coupa Software with 'buy' ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $622 mln buyout deal from Arch Capital ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up on construction of COVID-19 testing facility at Boston airport ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise price targets ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.30%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.61%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bangalore)

((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

