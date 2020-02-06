US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GasLog Partners, Tonix Pharma, Funko, Parker Drilling

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50% helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 9:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 29,334. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,344.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 9,403.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Unisys Corp UIS, up 38.7% ** Parker Drilling Co PKD.N, up 12.0% ** New Frontier Health Corp NFH.N, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GasLog Partners GLOP.N, down 30.7% ** Pacific Coast Oil ROYT.N, down 28.9% ** Perspecta Inc PRSP.N, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Janone Inc JAN.O, up 85.3% ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O, up 45.5% ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd PLIN.O, up 31.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O, down 58.8% ** Rewalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O, down 39.7% ** Funko Inc FNKO.O, down 39.3% ** Tapestry TPR.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on Q2 beat; Cuts forecast on coronavirus fears ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Micron lifts as Raymond James upgrades to "strong buy" on demand growth ** Unisys UIS.N: up 38.7% premarket BUZZ-Unisys set for best day in a decade on $1.2 bln sale of unit ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-GoPro slides after holiday-quarter sales disappoint ** Aquestive Therapeutics AQST.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA confirms pathway for allergy drug ** GasLog Partners GLOP.N: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Slides after co swings to quarterly loss, dividend cut ** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit, same-store sales miss on Pizza Hut weakness ** Regeneron Pharma REGN.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong sales of Eylea ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after co cuts full-year forecast ** Cardinal Health CAH.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Cardinal Health: Up on Q2 beat, forecast raise ** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 26.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on treatment for upper respiratory tract infections ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 45.5% premarket BUZZ- Farmmi Inc surges as mushroom orders jump in January ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit beat on Express Scripts merger ** Bristol-Myers BMY.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Bristol-Myers: Gains as Q4 profit surges past estimates ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: General Motors' future rides on strong execution, cash generation ** Black Stone Minerals BSM.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend ** ReWalk Robotics RWLK.O: down 39.7% premarket BUZZ-ReWalk Robotics: Slides on discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Plains All American: Goldman Sachs says buy on attractive valuation ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% premarket ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: up 3.3% premarket ** Satsuma Pharma STSA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Buy AbbVie, Pfizer, Satsuma and Evolus, Mizuho Securities says ** e.l.f. Beauty ELF.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-e.l.f. Beauty: Rises on Q3 results beat, upbeat forecast ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant gains on results beat ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Sonos Inc: shares rise after results beat ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Plummets as analysts slam Q4 forecast ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: down 58.8% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharma to stop enrollment in late-stage PTSD study, shares plunge ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Flags financial impact of cornonavirus, shares fall ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Peloton Interactive: Falls on lower Q3 revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Peloton on right track to profitability despite near-term roadblocks ** Zynga ZNGA.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Zynga: Rises as Q4 bookings top estimates ** Rapt Therapeutics RAPT.O: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Rapt Therapeutics falls ahead of first share offering since Oct IPO

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular