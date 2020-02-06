BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GasLog Partners, Tonix Pharma, Funko, Parker Drilling

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50% helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 9:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 29,334. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,344.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 9,403.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Unisys Corp UIS, up 38.7% ** Parker Drilling Co PKD.N, up 12.0% ** New Frontier Health Corp NFH.N, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GasLog Partners GLOP.N, down 30.7% ** Pacific Coast Oil ROYT.N, down 28.9% ** Perspecta Inc PRSP.N, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Janone Inc JAN.O, up 85.3% ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O, up 45.5% ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd PLIN.O, up 31.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O, down 58.8% ** Rewalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O, down 39.7% ** Funko Inc FNKO.O, down 39.3% ** Tapestry TPR.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on Q2 beat; Cuts forecast on coronavirus fears ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Micron lifts as Raymond James upgrades to "strong buy" on demand growth ** Unisys UIS.N: up 38.7% premarket BUZZ-Unisys set for best day in a decade on $1.2 bln sale of unit ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-GoPro slides after holiday-quarter sales disappoint ** Aquestive Therapeutics AQST.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA confirms pathway for allergy drug ** GasLog Partners GLOP.N: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Slides after co swings to quarterly loss, dividend cut ** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit, same-store sales miss on Pizza Hut weakness ** Regeneron Pharma REGN.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong sales of Eylea ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after co cuts full-year forecast ** Cardinal Health CAH.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Cardinal Health: Up on Q2 beat, forecast raise ** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 26.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on treatment for upper respiratory tract infections ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 45.5% premarket BUZZ- Farmmi Inc surges as mushroom orders jump in January ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit beat on Express Scripts merger ** Bristol-Myers BMY.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Bristol-Myers: Gains as Q4 profit surges past estimates ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: General Motors' future rides on strong execution, cash generation ** Black Stone Minerals BSM.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend ** ReWalk Robotics RWLK.O: down 39.7% premarket BUZZ-ReWalk Robotics: Slides on discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Plains All American: Goldman Sachs says buy on attractive valuation ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% premarket ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: up 3.3% premarket ** Satsuma Pharma STSA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Buy AbbVie, Pfizer, Satsuma and Evolus, Mizuho Securities says ** e.l.f. Beauty ELF.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-e.l.f. Beauty: Rises on Q3 results beat, upbeat forecast ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant gains on results beat ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Sonos Inc: shares rise after results beat ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Plummets as analysts slam Q4 forecast ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: down 58.8% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharma to stop enrollment in late-stage PTSD study, shares plunge ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Flags financial impact of cornonavirus, shares fall ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Peloton Interactive: Falls on lower Q3 revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Peloton on right track to profitability despite near-term roadblocks ** Zynga ZNGA.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Zynga: Rises as Q4 bookings top estimates ** Rapt Therapeutics RAPT.O: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Rapt Therapeutics falls ahead of first share offering since Oct IPO

