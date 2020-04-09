BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap, Norwegian Cruise Line, Barnes & Noble, Pluristem Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose for the third time in four days on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while energy stocks jumped on an expected cut in oil production. .N

At 11:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.98% at 23,897.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.84% at 2,800.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.86% at 8,160.651. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 18.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 17.1% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 16.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Eog Resources <EOG.N>, down 4.8% ** Pioneer Natural Resources <PXD.N>, down 3.7% ** Citrix Systems <CTXS.O>, down 3.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, up 110.8% ** Barnes & Noble Education <BNED.N>, up 50% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** ProShares UltraShort Real State <SRS.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 159% ** Pluristem Therapeutics <PSTI.O>, up 53.5% ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, up 47.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage loser: ** Akers Bioscience <AKER.O>, down 14.3% [] ** YRC Worldwide YRCW.O: up 10.7%

YRC Worldwide gains after activist investor presses for board changes ** ProPetro PUMP.N: up 2.8%

ProPetro plans up to 20% cut to executive pay, shares jump ** General Motors GM.N: up 3.7% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 9.7% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N: up 4.1%

Detroit Three rise on Fed stimulus to counter coronavirus crisis ** Baidu BIDU.O: up 1.7%

Baidu expects regulatory scrutiny to hit marketing services revenue ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 5.1%

Cognizant: Narrows Q1 revenue forecast range ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 0.4%

General Electric Co: Backs Q1 cash flow, shares rise ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 56.2%

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Surges on developing technology for COVID-19 treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 15.4% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 12.8% ** JetBlue Airways JBLU.O: up 6.9%

U.S. carriers surge in anticipation of "next big thing" - airline aid ** Theravance Biopharma TBPH.O: up 1.2%

Theravance Biopharma: Rises on plan to test lung drug for COVID-19 ** Arista Networks ANET.N: down 3.6%

Arista Networks: Piper Sandler downgrades as coronavirus hits cloud businesses ** iBio IBIO.A: up 5.8%

iBio: Rises on collaboration to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 6.3%

Yelp Inc: Plans to lay off 1,000 workers, furlough another 1,100 ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 27.5%

Big Lots: Jumps on $725 mln sale and leaseback deal; JPM upgrades ** Tupperware Brands TUP.N: up 44.3%

Tupperware Brands: Rises on new CEO's latest executive appointments ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N: down 0.7%

Vapotherm Inc: Up after FDA grants "breakthrough device" status for oxygen control system ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 25.7%

Bloomin' Brands: Up after co, Jana nominates directors in settlement ** Biocept BIOC.O: up 2.0% Biocept: Jumps on winning Brazilian patent for DNA sequencing system USN ** Biohaven BHVN.N: up 5.4% Biohaven: Rises as FDA grants approval to test migraine drug in COVID-19 patients ** Costco COST.O: down 2.1% Costco's March comp sales falls short of Deutsche Bank expectations ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 6.1% AMC Entertainment: Down as MKM Partners downgrades on bankruptcy fears ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 4.3% BioNTech: Rises after Pfizer invests $113 mln to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 19.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.4% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 6.4% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 4.7%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 0.1% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 5.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 7.5% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 7.8% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 3.7% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 1.5% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 6.2% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 0.8% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: up 1.8% ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 3.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.8% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 9.7% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 0.1% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 1.3% Oil stocks rise on hopes OPEC+ will agree to output cuts ** US Well Services USWS.O: up 203.9% US Well Services: Gains on long-term electric frac contract with EQT ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 3.9% Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: down 0.9% Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.9% Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 0.9% Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 3.9% Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.90%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.97%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 5.80%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 5.64%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

