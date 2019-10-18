BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap, Macy's, Apache, Schlumberger, J&J

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street struggled for direction on Friday as upbeat earnings reports calmed nerves about the global economy after China expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years, with Johnson & Johnson also weighing on the blue-chip Dow index. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 26,967.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 2,994.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.26% at 8,135.295. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O, up 6.8% ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N, up 5.3% ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 8.9% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 6.3% ** Macys Inc M.N, down 4.7% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 7% ** Holly Energy Partners L.P HEP.N, up 7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, down 22.3% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N, down 20.9% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, up 56.5% ** Attis Industries Inc ATIS.O, up 55.5% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp GLAC.O, up 48% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 17.9 % ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, down 10.6 % ** WPX Energy WPX.N: up 0.3% ** PDC Energy PDCE.O: down 2.0% ** Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY.N: up 1.8% ** Penn Virginia Corp PVAC.O: down 1.2% ** Noble Energy NBL.N: up 1.5% ** Jagged Peak Energy JAG.N: down 0.6% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 1.1% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Imperial Capital cuts crude oil forecast on tight market, weak premiums ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N: down 20.9% BUZZ-Navios Maritime Acquisition plunges on deep-discounted stock offering ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Schlumberger NV: Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-J&J: Slips on move to recall a batch of baby powders ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Gentex Corp: Down after flagging sales hit from GM strike ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Falls as proposed UAW deal to end strike includes closing 3 plants ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-American Express: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** The Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Slips as Morgan Stanley downgrades, cuts PT ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-State Street: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps after BofA-ML upgrades to "buy" ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 1.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Eczema drug appears primed for commercial success - analysts ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 5.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 2.0% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 2.9% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 2.5% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.6% ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 0.97% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.0% ** V.F. Corp VFC.N: down 0.7% ** Ross Stores ROST.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Retailers fall as Credit Suisse expects weak holiday season ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-UBS sees risk of slowing growth, downgrades to 'neutral'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.43%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.02%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.37%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.17%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

