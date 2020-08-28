BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap Inc, HP Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 28,579. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.29% at 3,495.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 11,958.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Grp <JE.N>, up 86.0% ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, up 11.0% ** Qep Resources Inc <QEP.N>, up 10.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Sandridge Permian Trust <PER.N>, down 12.4% ** Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc <PHX.N>, down 11% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 52.5% ** China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd <CLEU.O>, up 37.5% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, up 22.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Destination Xl Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 17.4% ** Moxian Inc <MOXC.O>, down 15.3% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 14.3% ** Northern Oil and Gas NOG.A: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Roth Capital starts coverage with 'buy' ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gap's portfolio well-positioned for post-COVID-19 world ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.