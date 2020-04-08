BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap Inc, HanesBrands, Kroger, Otis Worldwide

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose on Wednesday on hopes the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was close to its peak, with health insurers boosted by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign..N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.47% at 23,213.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.39% at 2,723.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.02% at 8,046.353. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 14.9% ** Alliance Data ADS.N, up 14.1% ** HanesBrands HBI.N, up 13% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carrier Global CARR.N, down 6.9% ** Kroger Co KR.N, down 2.8% ** Otis Worldwide OTIS.N, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ellington Financial EFC.N, up 68.8% ** Elingtn Residential Mortgage EARN.N, up 47.2% ** Exantas Capital XAN.N, up 44.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMTO.O, up 53.6% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eurodry Ltd EDRY.O, down 19 % ** Liberty Tripadviser Holdings LTRPB.O, down 14.8% ** Nordstrom JWN.N: up 6.0%

Nordstrom: Jumps on plan to raise $500 mln in debt ** Health Catalyst HCAT.O: down 6.6%

Health Catalyst: Pulls 2020 outlook on coronavirus impact, shares fall - Reuters News USN ** Microsoft MSFT.O: up 1.0%

Microsoft: Mizuho Securities cuts PT, Q3 estimates on coronavirus impact ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 7.0% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 6.7% ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 4.6% ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 4.8% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3.3%

Health insurers jump as Bernie Sanders drops out of Democratic presidential race ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 5.4% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 10.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 6.8% ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 7.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 4.1%

Oil stocks rise on optimism around OPEC-led talks on output cuts ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: down 9.8%

Vir Biotech drops, surrendering this week's pop as IPO lock-up ends ** Myriad Genetics MYGN.O: down 3.4%

Myriad Genetics: Slips after pulling 2020 forecast on COVID-19 uncertainty ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 8.1%

Dick's Sporting Goods: Climbs on furlough plan ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 8.1%

Defense to buffer Raytheon Tech against aerospace downturn - Vertical Research ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 1.2%

Akers Biosciences: Rises on progress in COVID-19 vaccine development ** eHealth EHTH.O: down 9.2%

eHealth: Tumbles after Muddy Waters reveals short position ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 12.1%

Spirit AeroSystems: Jumps after announcing another round of cost cuts ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: up 52.6% ** Annaly Capital Management NLY.O: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Mortgage REITs eye 3-day win streak ** KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP.N: up 11.7%

KNOT Offshore Partners: Gains as operations remain unaffected by oil price crash ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 10.2%

NXP Semiconductors: Brokerages cut PT on coronavirus impact ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: up 13.1%

PolarityTE Inc: Rises on conclusion of SEC probe

** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 35.6%

MediciNova Inc: Rises on plans to test MS drug for COVID-19 ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 25.9%

Hexo Corp: Falls on C$40 mln public offering ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 6.3%

Pacific Biosciences: Rises as gene sequencing technology powers coronavirus research ** Baidu BIDU.O: down 5.7%

Baidu drops on suspension of some mobile app channels amid regulatory scrutiny ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 132.8%

Moleculin Biotech: Surges on positive data from independent COVID-19 drug study ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 7.0% ** UPS UPS.N: up 4.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.9% Fedex, UPS rise as Amazon suspends U.S. shipping service ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Sasol Ltd: Slips on lower production outlook, Natref refinery halt ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.A: up 5.4% Alpha Pro Tech: Rises as orders for face masks, shields surge ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.0% Medtronic Plc: Rises on plans to make ventilators with Foxconn for COVID-19 patients ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 9.0% Party City drops after two-day rally; co announces furloughs, cost cuts ** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 4.1% Street View: Sage's cost cuts help turn focus to key trial data in 2021 ** Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O: up 2.0% Dentsply Sirona: Baird upgrades on lower risk to high-tech dental devices from coronavirus ** Zomedica Pharma ZOM.A: down 19.6% Zomedica Pharma falls after pricing $4 mln offering ** Pinterest PINS.N: up 11.8% -Pinterest: Credit Suisse cuts PT on coronavirus uncertainty

** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 7.1% Zimmer Biomet: One of the most exposed to negative COVID-19 dynamics- JPM

** TAL Education TAL.N: down 4.8% TAL Education: Slides after co says employee inflated sales ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 18.8% Novavax: Rises on plan to begin coronavirus vaccine trials in May ** GenMark Diagnostics GNMK.O: up 25.1% GenMark Diagnostics: Jumps on revenue beat, stronger outlook

** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 9.6% Zoom surges after tapping former Facebook security chief ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.8% Tesla: To cut employee salaries, furlough workers ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.1% JPM cuts Apple's iPhone volumes forecast for calendar 2020 by 10% Piper Sandler hikes PT after survey shows rise in iPhone ownership

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.58%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.87%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.64%

