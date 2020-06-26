BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap Inc, Asta Funding, Corelogic

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.90% at 25,514.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.46% at 3,069.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.24% at 9,992.639. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 26.9% ** Netapp Inc <NTAP.OQ>, up 3.5% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cap One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 5.4% ** Huntington Bancshares Inc <HBAN.OQ>, down 4.9% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 52.5% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 26.9% ** Corelogic <CLGX.N>, up 24.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Milestne Scientific Inc <MLSS.N>, down 18% ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 12.3% ** Consol Enrgy Inc <CEIX.N>, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mdc Partners Inc <MDCA.O>, up 129.6% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 117.4% ** Clensprk Inc <CLSK.O>, up 24.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Soliton Inc <SOLY.O>, down 28.2% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Inc <PHCF.O>, down 22.7% ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, down 20.5% ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 30.8%

BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 42.1%

BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT, says co 'COVID-defensive' ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves epilepsy drug ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 28.2%

BUZZ-Slides on planned share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 129.6%

BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 18.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBVT.O: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 117.4%

BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer ** Asta Funding ASFI.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Surges on sweetened take-private offer ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Kanye West for Yeezy brand ** Ekso Bionics EKSO.O: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Set for second session of gains on FDA nod to sell robotic exoskeleton ** Corelogic CLGX.N: up 24.3%

BUZZ-Surges on bid from Cannae Holdings, Senator ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 13.8%

BUZZ-Falls after proposing debt exchange and bankruptcy plan

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.91%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.10%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

