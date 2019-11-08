US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap, GoPro, Walt Disney, McDermott, Enbridge

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes stalled on Friday after a record run, as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. .N

At 13:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 27,632.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,084.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 8,446.885. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Phar REGN.OQ, up 4.5% ** Xerox Holdings XRX.N, up 4.2% ** Abbvie ABBV.N, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, down 7% ** The Gap Inc GPS.N, down 6.9% ** News Corp NWS.OQ, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, up 34.5% ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N, up 34.3% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. PACD.N, up 19.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Red Lion Hotels Corp RLH.N, down 55% ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N, down 39.8% ** Medifast Inc MED.N, down 29.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O, up 35.9% ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O, up 28.5% ** Sientra Inc SIEN.O, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** AnaptysBio Inc ANAB.O, down 71% ** DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd DRTT.O, down 32.4% ** NV5 Global Inc NVEE.O, down 24.6% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Up after beating Q3 estimates ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Disney rises on profit beat ahead of Disney+ launch ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Street View-Analysts question Old Navy spin-off after CEO's "shocking" exit BUZZ-Slides after earnings forecast cut, CEO to depart ** Teradata Corp TDC.N: down 16.8%

BUZZ-:Tumbles after Q3 profit miss, forecast cut ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on pricing $256 mln stock offering ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings Q3 results solid despite a rising "worry wall" ** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q3 results ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises after rev beat, FY forecast raise ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Soars on $20 mln modular hydrogen plant contract ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, brokerages raise PT ** Medifast Inc MED.N: down 29.3%

BUZZ-Deflates after dismal Q3 prompts rating cut ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: up 28.5%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Monster Beverage high on better-than-expected results ** AnaptysBio Inc ANAB.O: down 71.0%

BUZZ-Sinks after eczema drug fails to meet main goal in mid-stage trial ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Surges on higher revenue, MS raises PT ** Stamps.com Inc STMP.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Stamps.com raises forecast on UPS partnership ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Shares rise on full-year forecast raise ** Red Lion Hotels Corp RLH.N: down 55.0%

BUZZ-Down 46% on CEO resignation, disappointing Q3 results ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 26.8%

BUZZ-Dives after report on headquarters construction halt ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: up 34.3%

BUZZ-Jumps 35% on upbeat Q1, $200 mln buyback ** Chuy's Holdings Inc CHUY.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat ** Sientra Inc SIEN.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Surges as Allergan breast implant recall boosts Q3 sales ** Enbridge Inc ENB.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher crude transportation ** Mict Inc MICT.O: up 60.5%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to buy Global Fintech Holdings ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 18.5%

BUZZ-Up after Q3 beats; says California power cuts helping demand ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N: down 39.8%

BUZZ-Falls on outlook cut, Q2 results ** CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc CNSP.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Opens higher on market debut ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: up 28.5%

BUZZ-TrueCar gains after beat-and-raise quarter ** Green Dot Corp GDOT.N: down 21.2%

BUZZ-Green Dot tumbles on disappointing preliminary 2020 outlook ** Farmer Bros Co FARM.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Farmer Bros: Rises on posting profit, CFO departure ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Albemarle warns of lithium glut; taking the right steps ** QuinStreet Inc QNST.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-QuinStreet surges as co looks for strategic options ** Tela Bio Inc TELA.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Medical tech maker Tela Bio opens higher in Nasdaq debut ** Mammoth Energy Services TUSK.O: down 17.3%

BUZZ- Hits record low on wider-than-expected Q3 loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.18%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.10%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.04%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.56%

(Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Most Popular