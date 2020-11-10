Companies
AMC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gaming stocks, Boeing, Beyond Meat, Eli Lilly

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as worries about the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact resurfaced, a day after Wall Street rallied sharply on successful vaccine data. .N

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 29,274. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.01% at 3,543.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.31% at 11,666. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 11.9% ** Newpark Resources Inc <NR.N>, up 10.0% ** Amplify Energy <AMPY.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 16.4% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 12.9% ** J.Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trxade Group Inc <MEDS.O>, up 75.8% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 30.5% ** RumbleOn Inc <RMBL.O>, up 27.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <PHIOW.O>, down 41.5% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 27.3% ** Freightcar America Inc <RAIL.O>, down 21.3% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 19.4% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts unable to look past Beyond Meat's Q3 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Boeing rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug ** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 21.3% premarket

BUZZ-FreightCar America: Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 25.8% premarket

BUZZ-Xperi Holding Corp enters patent agreement with Comcast

(Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((eva.mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC NR AMPY JMIA AHT JILL MEDS WISA RMBL PHIOW PRAX RAIL BYND BA LLY XPER NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular