BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gaming stocks, Boeing, Beyond Meat, Eli Lilly

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as worries about the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact resurfaced, a day after Wall Street rallied sharply on successful vaccine data. .N

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 29,274. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.01% at 3,543.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.31% at 11,666. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 11.9% ** Newpark Resources Inc <NR.N>, up 10.0% ** Amplify Energy <AMPY.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 16.4% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 12.9% ** J.Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trxade Group Inc <MEDS.O>, up 75.8% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 30.5% ** RumbleOn Inc <RMBL.O>, up 27.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <PHIOW.O>, down 41.5% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 27.3% ** Freightcar America Inc <RAIL.O>, down 21.3% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 19.4% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts unable to look past Beyond Meat's Q3 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Boeing rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug ** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 21.3% premarket

BUZZ-FreightCar America: Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 25.8% premarket

BUZZ-Xperi Holding Corp enters patent agreement with Comcast

(Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((eva.mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.