BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fuwei Films, Translate Bio Inc, Spirit Aerosystems

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the Phase 1 trade agreement with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for U.S. surveys due later. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.17% at 26,257. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.06% at 3,143.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.70% at 10,195.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 43.5% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, up 15.2% ** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Marriott Vacatins Worldwide Corp <VAC.N>, down 14.4% ** Lee Enterprises Inc <LEE.N>, down 11.8% ** Mercury General Corp <MCY.N>, down 11% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd FFHL.O, up 60.3% ** Translate Bio Inc <TBIO.O>, up 55.6% ** Kitov Pharma Ltd KTOV.O, up 48.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNSS.O>, down 46.9% ** O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>, down 15.4% ** SINTX Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 11.9% ** W&T Offshore WTI.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit beats on higher production ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees significant recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-UBS raises estimate for iPhone shipments, hikes PT ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 55.6% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record open on vaccine expansion deal with Sanofi ** miRagen MGEN.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data for lung disease treatment ** Fuwei Films FFHL.O: up 53.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as co swings to Q1 profit ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Berenberg downgrades on Boeing's lower demand outlook ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim picks Pfizer, Merck, Lilly among likely buyers ** Barnwell Industries Inc BRN.A: up 80.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars as quarterly loss narrows ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after Starbucks picks Impossible Foods for summer menu ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Descends after $2 bln haul from upsized stock, convertible deals ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-BMO Capital expects Q4 to mark cyclical bottom for FedEx; raises PT ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $71 mln U.S. DoD grant for COVID-19 vaccine device ** China Automotive Systems CAAS.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat

