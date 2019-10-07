BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FuelCell Energy, International Seaways, Harley-Davidson

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks erased early losses to trade flat on Monday, as comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow calmed nerves over the outcome of this week's high-level trade talks with China, with the Nasdaq also boosted by chipmaker Nvidia. .N

At 13:13 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.14% at 26,537.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.15% at 2,947.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.09% at 7,975.085. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ConocoPhillips COP.N, up 3.6% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 2.6% ** Moody's Corp MCO.N, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 3.3% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, down 2.9% ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** InfuSystem Holdings Inc INFU.N, up 17.9% ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd NAT.N, up 11.8% ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N, up 10.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, down 7.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O, up 45.6% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O, up 26.8% ** FRONTEO Inc FTEO.O, up 23.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O, down 22.1% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 13.7% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd KZIA.O, down 11% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 5.9% BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 7.0% BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Jumps on deal to acquire Israel's RDD Pharma ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Amag Pharma's preterm birth therapy likely to win FDA panel's backing - Leerink ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up after Nomura upgrades and raises PT ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 3.3% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 3.2% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 2.7% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Trump administration plugs solar panel tariff loophole ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 10.5% BUZZ-Rises on sale of JV interest to partner Qatar Gas ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises as UBS raises to 'buy', sees most value among peers ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 18.5% BUZZ-Shares jump on improved survival data from prostate cancer drug ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 5.9% BUZZ-Eyes record high after JPM upgrades to 'overweight' on Avaya deal USN ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 26.8% BUZZ-Akcea surges on new licensing deal with Pfizer ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Sienna Biopharma up on marketing application for hair removal treatment ** Coherus Biosciences Inc CHRS.O: up 3.5% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Coherus growth durable, with or without Sandoz - Cowen ** ArQule Inc ARQL.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Upcoming cancer therapy trial data to boost stock - Leerink ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Up after FDA approves cancer device for clinical trial ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares down on lackluster e-bike interest ** Ritter Pharma RTTR.O: up 49.3% BUZZ-Ritter Pharma: Jumps on exploring options to enhance shareholder value ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Silicon Motion jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 estimates ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 2.3% BUZZ- Falls as Guggenheim cuts PT on falling commodity prices ** Nephros Inc NEPH.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Rises after co raises full-year rev forecast ** Simply Good Foods Co SMPL.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Simply Good Foods falls on stock offering to fund acquisition ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls on strategic review as CEO steps down ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 16.7% BUZZ- Livongo up on diabetes contract ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.0% BUZZ- Gilead Sciences' new chief medical officer a "logical fit" ** Avntor Inc AVTR.N: up 1.4% BUZZ- Evercore sees buying opportunity in "most misunderstood" ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O: down 22.1% BUZZ- NGM Biopharma hits record low as investors shun "okay" data on NASH drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.18%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.34%

