BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FuelCell Energy, Hexo, RingCentral, Pfenex

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as investors braced for U.S.-China trade talks later in the week, after a rollercoaster week that sparked fears of a recession in the world's largest economy. .N

At 7:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 26,483. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.17% at 2,946, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.16% at 7,754.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, up 9.3% ** Frontline Ltd <FRO.N>, up 6.5% ** RingCentral Inc <RNG.N>, up 5.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust <CHKR.N>, down 8% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd <JKS.N>, down 5.1% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 4.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 15.9% ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc <ZN.O>, up 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, down 21.2% ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 11.9% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, down 11% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after announcing U.S. pension freeze ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

