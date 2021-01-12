BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-fuboTV, ArcLight, Liminal BioSciences, Biomerica

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was subdued on Tuesday with investors holding off big bets ahead of the earnings season that is expected to throw light on the health of Corporate America and the economy. .N

At 10:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.13% at 31,049.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.24% at 3,808.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.26% at 13,070.016. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 14.5% ** Occidental Peteroleum <OXY.N>, up 11% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, up 9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corporation <BSX.N>, down 4.8% ** Realty Income Corporation <O.N>, down 3.5% ** Eli Lilly and Company <LLY.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, up 22.7% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, up 20.5% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, up 18.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 3D Systems Corporation <DDD.N>, down 9.8% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Br 2X Shs <DRIP.N>, down 8.6% ** Bank of Montreal <NRGD.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCW.O>, up 219.7% ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCU.O>, up 94.4% ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTC.O>, up 82% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Lexaria Bioscience Corp <LEXX.O>, down 30.6% ** Highpeak Energy Inc HPKEW.O, down 14.5% ** Bit Digital Inc <BTBT.O>, down 13.2% ** SYNNEX Corp SNX.N : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4, PT hikes ** ArcLight ACTC.O : up 82.0%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to take electric-bus maker public ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N : down 0.4%

BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson dies at 87 ** Liminal BioSciences LMNL.O : up 14.3%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for U.S. plasma collection center ** fuboTV FUBO.N : up 18.8%

BUZZ-Up on deal to acquire Vigtory's sportsbook platform ** VOXX International VOXX.O : up 35.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 sales growth ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N : up 15.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co secures $2 bln credit from banks ** Happiness Biotech HAPP.O : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Soars on sharp growth in e-commerce business ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N : up 1.0%

BUZZ-Baird bullish on aerospace stocks for 2021, upgrades Spirit Aerosystems ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N : up 3.3%

BUZZ-BTIG raises PT on Teladoc Health; says telehealth here to stay ** Deere& Co DE.N : up 2.1% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N : up 1.5% ** Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW.N : up 1.0% ** Oshkosh Corp OSK.N : up 2.5%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees solid growth for U.S. machinery firms in 2021 ** Tencent Music TME.N : up 1.2%

BUZZ-China's Tencent Music seeks Hong Kong listing, U.S. shares rise ** Plus Therapeutics PSTV.O : up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Piramal for its cancer drug product ** CONSOL Energy CEIX.N : up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after filing shows large investment by David Einhorn ** Realty Income Corp O.N : down 3.5%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock sale ** Cantel Medical CMD.N : up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up on $3.6 bln buyout deal with Steris ** La Jolla LJPC.O : up 31.2%

BUZZ-Surges on Europe deal for blood pressure, abdominal infection treatments ** Albertsons ACI.N : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Albertsons gains after raising annual sales, profit forecasts ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N : up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up after upbeat Q1 revenue forecast on COVID-19 test demand ** Boston Scientific BSX.N : down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls as co expects lower Q4 sales ** Kratos Inc KTOS.O : up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up on $12.7 mln order to complete development of turbojet engine ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O : up 28.6%

BUZZ-Rises on European approval for COVID-19 test ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N : up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on Moderna partnership for vaccine awareness ** Chevron Corp CVX.N : up 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N : up 2.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 7.5% ** Devon Energy DVN.N : up 6.2% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N : up 9.0% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N : up 11.0% ** Schlumberger SLB.N : up 5.9% ** Halliburton HAL.N : up 6.0%

BUZZ-Oil cos up on tighter supply and expectations of drop in U.S. stockpiles ** DiamondRock Hospitality Co DRH.N : up 5.4% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST.O : up 1.2% ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N : up 1.1% ** Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR.N : up 3.3% ** Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA.N : up 0.4%

BUZZ-REIT sector's return to normalcy to be 'very different' - Raymond James ** AzurRx BioPharma AZRX.O : up 10.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on patent for COVID-19 gastrointestinal disease treatment The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

