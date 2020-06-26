US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Franchise Group, Navistar International, Albertsons Companies

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday after a report that the U.S. intervention in Chinese interests could risk Phase 1 trade deal spooked investors already worried about a surge in coronavirus cases. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.08% at 25,210.41. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.71% at 3,031 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.64% at 9,852.582. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 27% ** Netapp Inc NTAP.OQ, up 4% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.OQ, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Huntington Bancshares HBAN.OQ, down 9.3% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, down 8.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.OQ, down 7.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N, up 46% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N, up 37.1% ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N, up 30.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Partners NMM.N, down 17.8% ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N, down 16.6% ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions NES.N, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Agora Inc API.O, up 139.1% ** Mdc Partners MDCA.O, up 87.7% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 64.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ebang International Holdings EBON.O, down 82.4% ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O, down 31% ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O, down 28.7% ** Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR.O: up 35.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA response for COVID-19 therapy application ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 39.8%

BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 47.7%

BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT, says co 'COVID-defensive' ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 31.0%

BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 87.7%

BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 30.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBV.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 64.1%

BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer ** Asta Funding ASFI.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Surges on sweetened take-private offer ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 27.0%

BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Kanye West for Yeezy brand ** Ekso Bionics EKSO.O: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Set for second session of gains on FDA nod to sell robotic exoskeleton ** Corelogic CLGX.N: up 25.6%

BUZZ-Surges on bid from Cannae Holdings, Senator ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 30.4%

BUZZ-Falls after proposing debt exchange and bankruptcy plan ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 52.3%

BUZZ-Slides on withdrawal of request for Nasdaq de-listing hearing ** Office Depot ODP.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls on reverse stock split ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Falls as big block prices ahead of Russell 1000 inclusion ** Altimmune ALT.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Gains after fund raises stake in company ** Recon Technology RCON.O: down 37.2%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering at discount ** Franchise Group FRG.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted, upsized stock offer ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises after appointing new CEO ** Albertsons Companies Inc ABS.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-No self check-out for Albertsons

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.16%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.67%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.62%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.12%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.44%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.28%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.10%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

