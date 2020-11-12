BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fossil, Sundial Growers, Nike

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were little changed on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the roll-out of an effective vaccine, while technology stocks headed higher for the second straight day. .N

At 7:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.39% at 29,198. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.08% at 3,565.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 11,937.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Babcock & Wilcox BW.N, up 21.3% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N, up 18.4% ** Braemar Hotels BHR.N, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy JE.N, down 10.7% ** Revolve Group RVLV.N, down 10% ** CorEnergy CORR.N, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** IMAC Holdings IMACW.O, up 193.0% ** EuroDry EDRY.O, up 143.0% ** IMAC Holdings Inc IMAC.O, up 86.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Rave Restaurant RAVE.O, down 11.8% ** Vroom Inc VRM.O, down 11.5% ** SpartanNash Co SPTN.O, down 10.4% ** Fossil FOSL.O: up 27.3% premarket BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue

** Nike NKE.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-RBC says well-positioned to emerge from virus-led disruptions, starts coverage

** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat

** CureVac CVAC.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021

