BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ford Motor, Exterran Corp, Alibaba Group, American Airlines

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines following a three-day rally, as optimism from U.S. and China officials pledging firm commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal petered out. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.50% at 28,166.24. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.07% at 3,433.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 11,417.206. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 8.5% ** J M Smucker Co <SJM.N>, up 8% ** Amgen Inc <AMGN.OQ>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, down 4.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, down 4% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 29.5% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 23.1% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 15.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL.N>, down 14.7% ** Camping World Holdings Inc <CWH.N>, down 11% ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 38.9% ** Gores Holdings IV Inc <GHIVW.O>, up 38.2% ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, down 20.2% ** Children's Place <PLCE.O>, down 19.1% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, down 16.7% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover USN ** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 97.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive study results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Slips after Dow Jones drops oil giant following shake-up ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit falls less than expected ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls after sales growth warning ** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 3 months on upbeat results, outlook ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Drops after wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on asset purchase in an all-stock deal ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Rises after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy' ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Set for record rise on epilepsy drug progress

** Smith & Wesson SWBI.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Cowen reinstates with "outperform" on firearms pure play ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises on footwear deal with Vera Bradley ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA accepts marketing application for muscle disorder drug ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Slides as LVMH reserves right to challenge new deal deadline ** Sigma Labs SGLB.O: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Hits over 5-month high on contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Set to snap five-day winning streak ** Vital Farms Inc VITL.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Vital Farms sags as initiations by IPO banks lean "neutral" ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-UBS hikes PT on ad growth prospects, recovery hopes ** Hain Celestial Group HAIN.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Falls as CEO flags slower H2 growth ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Dips after recalling over 500 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator SUVs ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS hikes PT to Street's highest ** Exterran Corp EXTN.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Exterran to sell natgas compression assets to Canada's Compass, shares fall ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.5% ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese firms rise on trade optimism ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls on plans to cut 19,000 jobs when U.S. aid expires ** 21Vianet Group Inc VNET.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Chinese data center co 21Vianet slides on planned equity offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.61%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.14%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.05%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

