BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ford Motor, Cocrystal Pharma, Edgewell Personal Care
The S&P 500 and Dow edged higher on Tuesday as investors held out for more U.S. government stimulus, but an escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions over TikTok and disappointing quarterly earnings from Ralph Lauren and AIG capped gains. .N
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.43% at 26,778.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.19% at 3,301.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 10,898.667. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 13.5% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.OQ>, up 7.5% ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 10% ** Ralph Lauren CorP <RL.N>, down 7.9% ** American International Group Inc <AIG.N>, down 6.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 35.4% ** Vince Holding Corp <VNCE.N>, up 14.9% ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 14.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ciner Resources LP CINR.N, down 15.2% ** Virgn Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N, down 13.1% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SPCE.N>, down 13.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alterty Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 175.6% ** SilverSun Technologies Inc <SSNT.O>, up 166.5% ** iRhythm Technologies Inc <IRTC.O>, up 31.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 41.5% ** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd <GRIN.O>, down 33.7% ** 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp <JFKKU.O>, down 28% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.8%
BUZZ-Goldman Sachs sees potential growth for U.S. transporters ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 41.5%
BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines approval of peanut allergy patch ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 1.7%
BUZZ-Rises for second day after surge in July vehicle deliveries ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 13.5%
BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q2 profit ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 24.1%
BUZZ-May file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shares plunge ** US Foods Holding Corp USFD.N: up 6.2%
BUZZ-US Foods rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 7.9%
BUZZ-Down as N.America weakness prompts worse-than-expected Q1 ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss ** DiamondPeak Holdings Corp DPHCU.O: up 14.1%
BUZZ-Jumping for 2nd day after SPAC deal to take Lordstown Motors public ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.4%
BUZZ-Recent announcements helped drown out bear case for L Brands - Wells Fargo ** Loma Negra LOMA.K: up 4.7% ** Pampa Energia SA PAM.N: up 3.0%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Argentine firms jump as country reaches $65 bln debt deal ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE.O: up 175.6%
BUZZ-U.S. shares of Alterity surge after positive animal data on lead drug ** SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE.N: down 8.5%
BUZZ-Falls from record high on stock offering ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN.O: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Up on potential license deal for neuropathy treatments ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.6%
BUZZ-ByteDance founder defends TikTok's U.S. strategy ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N: down 9.3%
BUZZ-Drops on Q3 miss as virus hits demand ** Cocrystal Pharma COCP.O: up 1.9%
BUZZ-Rises as preclinical antiviral compounds data shows promise ** Ford Motor F.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-COO Jim Farley to take over as CEO; shares rise ** Carlyle Group Inc CG.O: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Carlyle Group falls as block trade prices The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.36%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.40%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 1.09%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.86%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.41%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.07%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.17%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.32%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.36%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.61%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.09%
