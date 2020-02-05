BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ford, Coty, Albemarle, Plantronics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks surged for a third straight day on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a new record high, helped by strong monthly domestic private jobs data and reports of progress in developing a treatment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. .N

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.14% at 29,136.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.97% at 3,329.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 9,534.626. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 14.9 % ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 8.5 % ** Cerner Corp CERN.O, up 7.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ford Motor Co F.N, down 9.6 % ** Seagate Tech STX.O, down 6.2 % ** Albemarle ALB.N, down 5.1 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc Ord MYO.N, up 86 % ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 31 % ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N, up 24 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 35.6 % ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 15.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Predctve Onc Inc POAI.O, up 59 % ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 43 % ** Puma Biotechnlgy SNES.O, up 30.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** PC Conection Inc CNXN.O, down 19.5 % ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O, down 18.8 % ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 14 % ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of mid-stage trial results ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat, upbeat outlook ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-KLA Corp slips on coronavirus impact, Stifel cuts PT ** Charter Communications CHTR.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Charter Communications slips on block trade ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Canadian Solar rises on deal to supply modules to Lightsource BP ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls after Baird moves to sidelines ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 33.8% BUZZ-Moleculin Biotech jumps on plans to seek accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Surges after Nestle raises stake ** NuStar Energy NS.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-NuStar Energy: Rises as Q4 profit beats estimates ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Prudential Financial gains on Q4 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Tesla: Falls as coronavirus outbreak to delay Model 3 deliveries ** PG&E PCG.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on reports of court approval of bankruptcy deal with creditors ** Humana HUM.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Humana rises as results top estimates for 9th straight quarter ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-BioXcel gains after FDA clears IND application for opioid withdrawal treatment ** New Relic NEWR.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Eyes 3-month low open after Q3 profit miss, BMO downgrade ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Olin Corp drops after quarterly loss on low chemicals demand ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops after pricing upsized $90 mln stock offering ** Merck MRK.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 17.6% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 19.1% BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Westwater Resources WWR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on filing evidence against Turkey in ongoing arbitration ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 38.2% BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 16.4% BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 18.1% BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls as tepid 2020 forecast clouds near-term growth prospects ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Amazon.com ends with market cap above $1 trln for first time

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls on expected financial impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.83%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.07%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

