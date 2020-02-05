Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ford, Coty, Albemarle, Plantronics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks surged for a third straight day on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a new record high, helped by strong monthly domestic private jobs data and reports of progress in developing a treatment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. .N

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.14% at 29,136.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.97% at 3,329.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 9,534.626. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 14.9 % ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 8.5 % ** Cerner Corp CERN.O, up 7.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ford Motor Co F.N, down 9.6 % ** Seagate Tech STX.O, down 6.2 % ** Albemarle ALB.N, down 5.1 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc Ord MYO.N, up 86 % ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 31 % ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N, up 24 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 35.6 % ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 15.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Predctve Onc Inc POAI.O, up 59 % ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 43 % ** Puma Biotechnlgy SNES.O, up 30.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** PC Conection Inc CNXN.O, down 19.5 % ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O, down 18.8 % ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 14 % ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of mid-stage trial results ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat, upbeat outlook ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-KLA Corp slips on coronavirus impact, Stifel cuts PT ** Charter Communications CHTR.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Charter Communications slips on block trade ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Canadian Solar rises on deal to supply modules to Lightsource BP ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls after Baird moves to sidelines ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 33.8% BUZZ-Moleculin Biotech jumps on plans to seek accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Surges after Nestle raises stake ** NuStar Energy NS.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-NuStar Energy: Rises as Q4 profit beats estimates ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Prudential Financial gains on Q4 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Tesla: Falls as coronavirus outbreak to delay Model 3 deliveries ** PG&E PCG.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on reports of court approval of bankruptcy deal with creditors ** Humana HUM.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Humana rises as results top estimates for 9th straight quarter ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-BioXcel gains after FDA clears IND application for opioid withdrawal treatment ** New Relic NEWR.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Eyes 3-month low open after Q3 profit miss, BMO downgrade ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Olin Corp drops after quarterly loss on low chemicals demand ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops after pricing upsized $90 mln stock offering ** Merck MRK.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 17.6% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 19.1% BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Westwater Resources WWR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on filing evidence against Turkey in ongoing arbitration ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 38.2% BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 16.4% BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 18.1% BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls as tepid 2020 forecast clouds near-term growth prospects ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Amazon.com ends with market cap above $1 trln for first time

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls on expected financial impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.83%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.07%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular