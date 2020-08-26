BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fluidigm Corp, Tesla, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed on Wednesday after bleak consumer confidence data provided a sobering view on the health of the economy, while investors held back ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 28,148. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.03% at 3,444, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 11,769.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 14.3% ** BankUnited Inc <BKU.N>, up 10.6% ** Group 1 Automotive Inc <GPI.N>, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 20.9% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 10.4% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, up 27.1% ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 23.3% ** Immunic Inc <IMUX.O>, up 20.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Xpresspa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, down 23% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc <PPSI.O>, down 18.3% ** CohBar Inc <CWBR.O>, down 17.4% ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce on cloud nine after blow-out quarter ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Medtronic's robust pipeline could be the answer ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 27.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars after COVID-19 test gets emergency approval ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies supercharges PT on battery-making potential ** Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd TEVA.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on U.S. charges for price fixing of generic drugs ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q2; brokerage calls results 'relative anomaly' ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Urban Outfitter jumps on surprise quarterly profit

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.