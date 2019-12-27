BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Flexion Therapeutics, Tesla, Five Prime Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to open at fresh record highs on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year. .N.N/P

At 8:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 28,700. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 3,252.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 8,841. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 18.3% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 13.0% ** Foundation Building Materials Inc <FBM.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 6.9% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 6.4% ** First Commonwealth Financial Corp <FCF.N>, down 3.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, up 101.6% ** Verona Pharma plc <VRNA.O>, up 21.6% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc <FLXN.O>, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc <GNMX.O>, down 10.2% ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc <KNDI.O>, down 9.5% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, down 8.1% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: up 20.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants label update for knee pain drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co set to start deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Mon ** China Finance Online Co Ltd JRJC.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly loss narrows ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O: up 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after top investor hikes stake ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Lung cancer drug has 'slim chance' of success - brokerages

