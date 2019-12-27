BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Flexion Therapeutics, Tesla, China Finance Online, Pintec Tech Holdings

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures touched fresh record highs on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year. .N

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 28,711. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 3,252.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 8,839. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 10.1% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 7.5% ** Grupo Supervielle S.A. <SUPV.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 7.4% ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 6.2% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, up 38.3% ** China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc <CIFS.O>, up 15.3% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc <FLXN.O>, up 15.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc <KNDI.O>, down 9.5% ** TTM Technologies Inc <TTMI.O>, down 7.2% ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, down 4% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants label update for knee pain drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co set to start deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Mon ** China Finance Online Co Ltd JRJC.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly loss narrows

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.