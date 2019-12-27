US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Flexion Therapeutics, Tesla, China Finance Online, Pintec Tech Holdings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures touched fresh record highs on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year. .N

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 28,711. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 3,252.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 8,839. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 10.1% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 7.5% ** Grupo Supervielle S.A. <SUPV.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 7.4% ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 6.2% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, up 38.3% ** China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc <CIFS.O>, up 15.3% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc <FLXN.O>, up 15.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc <KNDI.O>, down 9.5% ** TTM Technologies Inc <TTMI.O>, down 7.2% ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, down 4% ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants label update for knee pain drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co set to start deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Mon ** China Finance Online Co Ltd JRJC.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly loss narrows

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular