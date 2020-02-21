BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, Slack, TrueCar, Livent Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, and a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds..N

At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.68% at 29,022.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.78% at 3,346.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.27% at 9,627.525. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, up 7.9 % ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 3.2 % ** Pinnacle West Capital Corp <PNW.N>, up 2.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 6.8 % ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, down 4.9 % ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 4.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eldorado Gold Corp <EGO.N>, up 25.4 % ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 22.5 % ** Venator Materials Plc <VNTR.N>, up 15.2 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, down 22.9 % ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 21.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 109.4 % ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 28.1 % ** Celldex Therapeutics Inc <CLDX.O>, up 28.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, down 21 % ** Appian Corp <APPN.O>, down 17.3 % ** Zscaler Inc <ZS.O>, down 15.5 %

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of deal with Uber ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Slumps after downbeat revenue outlook ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat forecast, bigger Q4 loss ** Teck Resources Ltd TECK.N: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Falls as outlook, Q4 results disappoint ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Down after surprise quarterly loss

** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.7%

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. banks slip as yields fall on coronavirus fears ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 25.6%

BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Harsco Corp HSC.N: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing outlook ** Envestnet Inc ENV.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat outlook as Yodlee unit weighs ** BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Slides on lackluster earnings, Stifel downgrade ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 2.3%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 2.4% ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 3.6% ** Devon energy DVN.N: down 4.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 3.3% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 1.2%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.3% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 2.6% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 6.3% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 4.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.7% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 2.6% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 3.4% ** ProPetro PUMP.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Energy companies fall on renewed coronavirus uncertainty ** Colfax Corp CFX.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4 results, BMO downgrade ** Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Priority review moves hemophilia gene therapy closer to FDA nod ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Hits new high after Q4 beat, dividend hike ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 28.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on $65 mln private placement with biotech investment funds ** Universal Display Corp OLED.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on weak revenue forecast, Q4 profit miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.52%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.05%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.73%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.39%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.13%

