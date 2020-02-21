BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, Slack, TrueCar, Livent Corp
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, and a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds..N
At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.68% at 29,022.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.78% at 3,346.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.27% at 9,627.525. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, up 7.9 % ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 3.2 % ** Pinnacle West Capital Corp <PNW.N>, up 2.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 6.8 % ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, down 4.9 % ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 4.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eldorado Gold Corp <EGO.N>, up 25.4 % ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 22.5 % ** Venator Materials Plc <VNTR.N>, up 15.2 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, down 22.9 % ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 21.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 109.4 % ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 28.1 % ** Celldex Therapeutics Inc <CLDX.O>, up 28.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, down 21 % ** Appian Corp <APPN.O>, down 17.3 % ** Zscaler Inc <ZS.O>, down 15.5 %
** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Rises on report of deal with Uber ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 9.2%
BUZZ-Slumps after downbeat revenue outlook ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat forecast, bigger Q4 loss ** Teck Resources Ltd TECK.N: down 14.0%
BUZZ-Falls as outlook, Q4 results disappoint ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-Down after surprise quarterly loss
** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.7%
** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.3%
BUZZ-U.S. banks slip as yields fall on coronavirus fears ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 25.6%
BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Harsco Corp HSC.N: down 5.1%
BUZZ-Down on disappointing outlook ** Envestnet Inc ENV.N: down 9.6%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat outlook as Yodlee unit weighs ** BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI.O: down 10.8%
BUZZ-Slides on lackluster earnings, Stifel downgrade ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 2.3%
** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 2.4% ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 3.6% ** Devon energy DVN.N: down 4.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 3.3% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 1.2%
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.3% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 2.6% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 6.3% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 4.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.7% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 2.6% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 3.4% ** ProPetro PUMP.N: down 3.9%
BUZZ-Energy companies fall on renewed coronavirus uncertainty ** Colfax Corp CFX.N: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 15.3%
BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4 results, BMO downgrade ** Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 5.3%
BUZZ-Priority review moves hemophilia gene therapy closer to FDA nod ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Hits new high after Q4 beat, dividend hike ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 28.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on $65 mln private placement with biotech investment funds ** Universal Display Corp OLED.O: down 5.7%
BUZZ-Falls on weak revenue forecast, Q4 profit miss
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.83%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 1.26%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.24%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.52%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.05%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.15%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.41%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.73%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.26%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.39%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.13%
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown